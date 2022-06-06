Olympia Area Rowing Sending Record Number to Nationals
Athletes from the Olympia Area Rowing (OAR) club are heading back to Florida’s gulf coast. A record 16 members of OAR qualified for the 2022 USRowing Youth National Regatta, including Olympia High School senior Natalie Bailey and Capital High School senior Elli Rowey, who finished third overall in the Women’s 2x...
If you are looking for a day of great food, music and games this summer, mark your calendar now for the July 23 Nisqually Valley Barbecue Rally in Yelm from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Yelm Chamber of Commerce is once again hosting this popular family-friendly event highlighting professional and amateur barbecue chefs and lots of summer fun. As its logo promises, the rally will be, “Saucier and Smokier Than Ever.”
The Oly Town Artesians return home to Olympia after dropping road matches in Oregon last weekend in both men’s and women’s play. First, the Artesian Women play against the Force from Bremerton at 4 p.m. at Black Hills High School. Oly Town is vying for a playoff run and need a key win this Saturday to keep the hunt alive. The women are holding onto a second place position but only off goal differential. The Artesian 0-1 loss in Salem was not symbolic of the game as it was evenly match and a random mishandled ball accidentally let a goal in.
Submitted by the Washington Center for the Performing Arts. The Washington Center for the Performing Arts is finishing an $8.6 million capital campaign and will close temporarily on June 28 for renovations this summer. The campaign will help overhaul the many components that are at the heart of every theater, and touch every aspect of the Center’s interior. The Center’s rigging, sound, and lighting systems were all recently upgraded during Phase I. This summer’s renovations will include 1,000 new seats, new carpet, wall treatments, signage, concessions remodel and interior design improvements.
Penrose Physical Therapy & Associates staff treat muscle strains, tendon problems and other common tennis-related injuries. But sometimes they might also have a patient who suffered a major contact injury from tennis, and that’s what brought Olympia High School’s girls tennis head coach Don Craig to the clinic a few years ago.
Thurston County Public Health and Social Services (PHSS) will permanently close their COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Capital Mall in Olympia. The last day of operations for the Capital Mall clinic is Sunday, June 26, 2022. Public Health and Social Services will continue to provide mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics throughout Thurston County – in partnership with local health care providers, schools, churches, non-profit organizations, and other businesses – through December 2022.
Amid a housing crisis and ongoing pandemic, many students and families are still feeling isolated and stressed. This year TOGETHER!’s Olympia Community Schools team worked to identify and address key threats to equity and wellbeing in partnership with Olympia School District, students, families, and others. Through relationships building with clients and nurturing new partnerships to advance student and family health and wellbeing, TOGETHER!’s Olympia Community Schools program helped prevent homelessness and rapidly rehouse students and families experiencing homelessness, as well as find stability in the face of COVID-related challenges. In addition to responding to immediate needs like these and supporting families with financial resources and warm-handoff referrals to ensure stable housing, TOGETHER! staff also work to change systems.
