During their show in Liverpool last night (June 9), The Rolling Stones paid tribute to The Beatles by covering their 1963 hit ‘I Wanna Be Your Man’. Originally penned by John Lennon and Paul McCartney, the Stones were actually the first to release a version of the song. They put it out as a single – their second – on November 1, 1963, exactly three weeks before The Beatles’ own recording appeared on their second UK album, ‘With The Beatles’. Yesterday’s performance marked the first time the Stones had played ‘I Wanna Be Your Man’ since 2012.

