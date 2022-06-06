ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troubled Relationship

Kelly Clarkson Praises 'Female Friendships' For Helping Her Through Brandon Blackstock Divorce

By Nikki Schuster
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FpMsR_0g23Qtwh00
Mega

Kelly Clarkson is Stronger thanks to her girls having her back.

The "Stronger" songstress bonded with musical band The Chicks during the Monday, June 6, episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show , where the ladies discussed how songwriting helped each of them work through their own breakups.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kfN3x_0g23Qtwh00
Mega

"So, we all went through divorces," Clarkson said to Natalie Maines , Martie Maguire and Emily Strayer , before posing the question, "How did you each find strength? And not just music, I think it’s therapeutic. But, like, your female friendships? I feel like that has really helped me."

HOME ON THE RANGE! KELLY CLARKSON FINDS A BLACK HOLE AT HER MONTANA RANCH AFTER EXITING 'THE VOICE'

Backing Clarkson's opinion of being able to rely on female friendships, Maguire recalled the moment Maines told her she was getting divorced from first husband Michael Tarabay . Maines was married to her former partner from 1997 to 1999 before wedding Adrian Pasdar from 2000 to 2019.

“I remember when you first came down into the studio in Nashville and said, ‘Guys, I just want to tell you I’m getting a divorce,'” Maguire remembered, as Maines chimed in with a laugh: “Which time was this?”

After clarifying it was her divorce from Tarabay, Maguire noted: “I remember thinking, ‘Well, I’m getting a divorce. Now she says she’s getting a divorce. Now I can’t say I’m getting a divorce.’ … I was feeling like everybody was gonna judge me because I thought I was first.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ge3bP_0g23Qtwh00
Mega

Maguire was married to Ted Seidel from 1995 to 1999 and to Gareth Maguire from 2001 to 2013.

Maines added: “So I was like, ‘Guys, I’m getting a divorce.’ And Martie’s like, ‘I’m having a horrible marriage!’ … We were divorce buddies.”

Clarkson has come a long way since she filed for divorce from ex-husband Brandon Blackstock in June 2020, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the end of their seven-year marriage.

DIVORCE FALLOUT: KELLY CLARKSON QUITS 'THE VOICE' TO 'SPEND MORE TIME WITH HER CHILDREN' IN WAKE OF BITTER SPLIT FROM HUSBAND

"She could no longer trust Brandon, and she felt that Brandon was just using her for her money and lifestyle ," an insider previously spilled of what went wrong in their relationship. "She had tremendous resentment toward him."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30ngJx_0g23Qtwh00
Mega

Shortly after filing for divorce, Clarkson was awarded primary custody of their children, daughter River , 7, and son Remington , 6, with court docs noting the former partners had a "difficult time coparenting due to issues of trust between them."

Prior to reaching a settlement in March, Clarkson requested to legally change her name to Kelly Brianne in February, explaining in court docs that going by her first and middle names "more fully reflects who I am." She finalized her name change on Monday, March 28.

Comments / 0

Related
womansday.com

See Kelly Clarkson's Mysterious Instagram That Has Her Fans Seriously Concerned

How Kelly Clarkson Went From ‘Idol’ Ingénue to Pop Legend. Kelly Clarkson is keeping us on our toes these days! After a (very fashionable) stint as a host of American Song Contest and countless ovation-worthy Kellyoke performances on her daily talk show, we found out that the "Since U Been Gone" singer will be taking a hiatus from The Voice to spend time with her family.
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Announce Return To The Voice In Cute TikTok, But That’s Bad News For One Coach In Season 22

Update: Hours after Gwen Stefani was revealed to be returning to The Voice for Season 22, it was then announced that Season 21 advisor and pop star Camila Cabello will be taking over a coach's chair for the first time in place of Kelly Clarkson, who will be absent for the first time after an eight-season stretch. The original story continues below.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Cinemablend

Kelly Clarkson Settled With Ex Brandon Blackstock Over Montana Ranch, But Now She's Dealing With A Very 'Hole-y' Mystery

Kelly Clarkson settled her divorce with Brandon Blackstock in March after a long and painful process, full of custody battles and lawsuits. Possibly the most highly contentious issue in the drawn-out proceedings, however, was the couple’s ranch in Montana. After months of back and forth over what to do with the property and deciding whether or not the music manager could continue to live there, the issue was settled, with Clarkson paying Blackstock a percentage of the property value. But holey moley, her troubles down on the ranch aren’t over yet, and the talk show host revealed she’s dealing with a new, and pretty disturbing, issue.
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
E! News

Vanderpump Rules' Katie Maloney Slams Raquel Leviss' Claims About Tom Schwartz Split

Watch: Katie Maloney Still Living With Tom Schwartz Amid Divorce. Katie Maloney is not here for the drama. The Vanderpump Rules star is speaking out after her co-star Raquel Leviss told Page Six that Katie's split from husband Tom Schwartz has changed the dynamic in their friend group. "I feel like with Tom and Katie," Raquel said, "they do expect [people to pick] sides, unfortunately."
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood enjoys lush poolside break in black swimsuit

Carrie Underwood has been constantly chugging over the past few months and is finally taking some time off to relax and revitalize. The singer shared a snapshot of herself, giving fans a peek into her weekend plans, revealing she was just at home lounging by the pool. VIDEO: Carrie Underwood...
CELEBRITIES
Taste of Country

‘American Idol': Noah Thompson Brings Carrie Underwood to Tears Before ‘So Small’ Performance [Watch]

Noah Thompson may be recovering from COVID-19, but that didn’t stop him from making it into the Top 3 on Season 20 of American Idol. The country crooner from Louisa, Ky. — who is competing to help give his son, Walker, a better life — advanced into the grand finale after singing two songs as part of the season’s Top 5 performance episode, which aired live coast-to-coast on Sunday (May 15).
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelly Clarkson
Person
Adrian Pasdar
Person
Natalie Maines
Popculture

'Today' Co-Host Pays Tribute to Late Husband on Anniversary in Emotional Post

Bobbie Thomas is continuing to mourn the loss of her husband, Michael Marion. On Tuesday, the Today show contributor shared an emotional message on social media to her late husband as she marked what would have been their ninth wedding anniversary, sharing a video from their 2013 wedding ceremony showing her late husband reading his vows.
RELATIONSHIPS
KHQ Right Now

Miranda Lambert wasn't 'prepared' for divorce scrutiny

Miranda Lambert wasn't "prepared" for the scrutiny she faced after splitting from Blake Shelton. The 38-year-old singer divorced the Voice judge in 2015 after four years of marriage and she admitted the speculation surrounding the failure of their relationship was "not nice" but she tried not to pay too much attention because she knew she could tell her side of the story in her work.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Oops, She Did It Again! Britney Spears Puzzles Fans With Bizarre Instagram Videos

Britney Spears is at it again! The Princess of Pop took to social media on Tuesday, June 7, sharing a series of energetic Instagram videos showcasing the singer doing everything from dance routines to swimsuit modeling, but some of her captions had fans scratching their heads in confusion.In one of the clips, Spears sped through a nearly two minute dance routine tribute to Justin Bieber and gushed about meeting him when he was a teenager."@justinbieber I remember when you visited me in my dressing room on tour and your beautiful little mamma walked in and said 'do you know where...
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Melissa Gorga Says She Feels ‘No Guilt’ After Ending Friendship With Teresa Giudice

There’s no love lost between Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice. The Real Housewives of New Jersey castmates and sisters in law are no longer pretending to like each other, Melissa, 42, said in a May 16 interview on the Betches’ Mention It All podcast. She told the podcast that she gave it her all and is simply throwing in the towel when it comes to her famously volatile dynamic with Teresa, 49. “I truly feel like I have hit every avenue,” Melissa admitted. “I have no guilt.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Divorces#Wedding#Songwriting#The Chicks#The Kelly Clarkson Show#Her Montana Ranch After
OK! Magazine

Mom Life! Kelly Clarkson Visits An Amusement Park With Her 2 Kids After Leaving 'The Voice' To Prioritize Family Time

Singer Kelly Clarkson is getting in some quality time with her two tykes! Over the weekend, the star took son Remington Alexander, 6, and daughter River Rose, 7, to Legoland New York, which is around 60 miles outside of NYC.The fun outing comes just a few weeks after it was revealed that the star, 40, wouldn't be returning as coach for the next season of The Voice, with a source telling OK! that she wanted to focus on being more present for her children.In the photos published by the amusement park, the Texas native was dressed down in a black...
RELATIONSHIPS
Taste of Country

Kelly Clarkson Shines on Classic Keith Urban Song [Watch]

Kelly Clarkson has covered countless songs during her "Kellyoke" segment on her daytime television show, the Kelly Clarkson Show. On Wednesday's (May 25) episode, she went country, taking a swing at a throwback Keith Urban song: 2003's "Raining on Sunday." Clarkson stood center stage as she sang the moody song,...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Troubled Relationship
NewsBreak
Celebrities
musictimes.com

'American Idol’ Fans Slam Noah Thompson Win, Finale ‘Rigged’ Real Season 22 Result

Fans of "American Idol" are outraged that Noah Thompson won Season 2022. Fans are accusing the show and its creators of rigging the results, and many couldn't believe it. The season finale aired on ABC on Sunday, with fans seeing the thrilling season dwindle down to only three finalists, with the remaining competitors under the trio of judges - Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan.
TV SHOWS
OK! Magazine

Keeping Close! Erika Jayne Getting Support From Her Son & His Father During Endless Legal Battles

Erika Jayne has given rare insight into her relationship with first husband, Thomas Zizzo. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 50, opened up about the father of her only son during a Tuesday, June 7, appearance on Bravo's The Daily Dish podcast, where she revealed how tight the two have remained and how he's helped her navigate her endless legal woes. When asked if she was still close with Thomas, she replied, “Yes, actually, I am!” The Pretty Mess author went on to note how her former husband has been “very supportive, honestly, throughout the entire process” of her...
RELATIONSHIPS
Page Six

Kathie Lee Gifford becomes grandma as son Cody, wife Erika welcome first baby

Kathie Lee Gifford is a grandma! The former “Today” show cohost’s son Cody Gifford’s wife, Erika Brown, gave birth to their first baby on Tuesday. “Best day of our lives,” Brown captioned hospital photos via Instagram the following day. “At a whopping 8lbs 8oz three weeks early, Frank Michael Gifford, ‘Frankie’ has changed our lives forever,” she went on to write. “He’s so SO cute and we can’t get enough of all of the snuggles from this lil’ guy. We are sincerely obsessed.” Kathie, 68, reposted the sweet selfie on her Instagram Story Wednesday. The journalist announced to her followers in December 2021 that...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

63K+
Followers
1K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy