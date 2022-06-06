Kelly Clarkson Praises 'Female Friendships' For Helping Her Through Brandon Blackstock Divorce

Mega

Kelly Clarkson is Stronger thanks to her girls having her back.

The "Stronger" songstress bonded with musical band The Chicks during the Monday, June 6, episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show , where the ladies discussed how songwriting helped each of them work through their own breakups.

"So, we all went through divorces," Clarkson said to Natalie Maines , Martie Maguire and Emily Strayer , before posing the question, "How did you each find strength? And not just music, I think it’s therapeutic. But, like, your female friendships? I feel like that has really helped me."

Backing Clarkson's opinion of being able to rely on female friendships, Maguire recalled the moment Maines told her she was getting divorced from first husband Michael Tarabay . Maines was married to her former partner from 1997 to 1999 before wedding Adrian Pasdar from 2000 to 2019.

“I remember when you first came down into the studio in Nashville and said, ‘Guys, I just want to tell you I’m getting a divorce,'” Maguire remembered, as Maines chimed in with a laugh: “Which time was this?”

After clarifying it was her divorce from Tarabay, Maguire noted: “I remember thinking, ‘Well, I’m getting a divorce. Now she says she’s getting a divorce. Now I can’t say I’m getting a divorce.’ … I was feeling like everybody was gonna judge me because I thought I was first.”

Maguire was married to Ted Seidel from 1995 to 1999 and to Gareth Maguire from 2001 to 2013.

Maines added: “So I was like, ‘Guys, I’m getting a divorce.’ And Martie’s like, ‘I’m having a horrible marriage!’ … We were divorce buddies.”

Clarkson has come a long way since she filed for divorce from ex-husband Brandon Blackstock in June 2020, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the end of their seven-year marriage.

"She could no longer trust Brandon, and she felt that Brandon was just using her for her money and lifestyle ," an insider previously spilled of what went wrong in their relationship. "She had tremendous resentment toward him."

Shortly after filing for divorce, Clarkson was awarded primary custody of their children, daughter River , 7, and son Remington , 6, with court docs noting the former partners had a "difficult time coparenting due to issues of trust between them."

Prior to reaching a settlement in March, Clarkson requested to legally change her name to Kelly Brianne in February, explaining in court docs that going by her first and middle names "more fully reflects who I am." She finalized her name change on Monday, March 28.