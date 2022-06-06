What A Character! Prince William & Kate Middleton Poke Fun At Prince Louis' Scene-Stealing Jubilee Behavior

mega

Prince William and Kate Middleton acknowledged that 4-year-old Prince Louis can cause quite the scene.

Over the four-day Platinum Jubilee celebrations, the pair's youngest tot captured everyone's attention with his antics, which included Louis plugging his ears, making funny faces on the balcony and even shushing his mom — but the Cambridges took it all in stride.

On Monday, June 6, the parents-of-three shared some photos from the events to Instagram , and in their caption, they referenced their little boy's infectious personality.

"What a fantastic weekend of celebrations. Seeing people across the nation coming together with family, friends and loved ones has been extremely special. Thank you to everyone who turned out to show their gratitude to The Queen and her inspiring 70 years of leadership," they wrote. "From the crowds on the Mall to communities hosting street parties up and down the country, we hope you had a weekend to remember."

They concluded their note by quipping, "We all had an incredible time, especially Louis… 👀W & C."

Louis' older siblings , 8-year-old Prince George and 6-year-old Princess Charlotte , also attended the celebrations, as did Prince Harry , Meghan Markle and their two kids, daughter Lilibet , 1, and son Archie , 3.

Since Lilibet's first birthday was one June 4, the pair threw her a small party , which was attended by some of her relatives, such as Zara and Mike Tindall 's three kids. The Cambridges were unable to attend due to a prior commitment.

"It was lovely ... and had everything you’d expect from a child’s birthday party," an insider told The Sun . "But there was no formal entertainment. The idea was for it to be very relaxed and casual, with people free to pop in and out as they wished."

A day prior, Queen Elizabeth and Lilibet met for the first time, but despite the family reunion, the tension between Harry and William was evident — in fact, they sat on opposite sides of the church at the Thanksgiving Service.

Sarah Friar , CEO of the app Nextdoor, spilled that while she was sitting next to Prince Charles at one of the shindigs, he dished about bringing the family together. "He said at the end how great it was that everyone comes together this weekend," she alleged, adding that he noted, "When it comes to Monday, are we going to go back to all the bickering again ? Let’s hope we don’t do that."