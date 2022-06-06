ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Want to feel old? Here's a video of David Ortiz's son driving in Manny Ramirez's kid with an RBI single

By Charles Curtis
 4 days ago
Feels like just yesterday that we were watching David Ortiz and Manny Ramirez play for the Boston Red Sox and bring a World Series title to the city.

But it was just in 2016 that Ortiz played his final year. And Manny was being Manny in the majors up until 2011.

Still, yeah, this is going to make you feel old: There’s now footage of Ortiz’s son and Ramirez’s kid playing baseball together.

They’re on the Brockton Rox together in the Futures League and D’Angelo Ortiz drove in Manny Ramirez Jr. with a single. Everyone watching this had the exact same reaction:

Here's the footage

Some more footage of these two

Ortiz wants to be drafted

From NESN:

“That’s my only goal,” D’Angelo recently told MLB.com’s Ian Browne. “Basically, it’s something that every morning I wake up, I wake up for that day or for that day that I get to go into pro ball.

“What people don’t understand, too, is that day that you go into pro ball, it’s just the beginning. It’s doesn’t mean you did anything. That’s the beginning — and that’s where people figure out whether you’re really built for this sport. So this is the very, very beginning, and I’ve got a ways to go. But I’m all for it and I want every part of the journey.”

People think Ramirez Jr.'s swing looks familiar

