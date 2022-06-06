ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, WI

Contreras Perez Trial Begins in Clark County

By Mike Leischner
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEILLSVILLE, WI (WSAU) — The trial for the man accused of killing Cassandra Ayon began this week in Clark County. Jesus Contreras Perez faces counts of first-degree homicide, stalking, and hiding a...

95.5 FM WIFC

Final Day for Contreras Perez Trial

NEILLSVILLE, WI (WSAU) — It’s the final day of the Jesus Contreras Perez murder trial in Clark County. He’s the 42-year-old man accused of killing Cassandra Ayon back in the fall of 2020 and hiding her body. Proceedings began on Monday and were scheduled to run through today.
