Seeing a lot of alignment among the Web 3 ethos, nonprofits and social justice, Givepact wants to become a bridge between nonprofits and the crypto world. "We want the DAO (decentralized autonomous organization) to be a training grounds for the nonprofit industry to learn how Web 3 works, how governance of a DAO works, how buying [non-fungible tokens] works, how buying and staking Ethereum works," Givepact co-founder Steven Aguiar said, "so they can take those skills back to their nonprofits and figure out how do they implement a Web 3 strategy for their own organization internally."

