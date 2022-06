BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A manufacturing plant employee in west Maryland worked a full shift Thursday getting a gun and shooting four co-workers, killing three of them, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said Friday. Authorities identified the suspect as 23-year-old Joe Louis Esquivel. He faces over two dozen charges including three counts of first- and second-degree murder, three counts of attempted first-degree murder and a slew of assault and firearms-related offenses. Police were called to a shooting at the Columbia Machine plant in Smithsburg about 2:30 p.m., where they found an injured 42-year-old employee near the business and learned the suspect was gone,...

7 HOURS AGO