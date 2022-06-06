Get To Know: Ysela Bravo For Frederick County Board Of Education

The agreements contain salary increases for members. Frederick, Md. (KM) – Agreements between the Frederick County School System and its three bargaining units were ratified Wednesday night by the Board of Education. The vote was unanimous. Each of these contracts gives its members a salary increase of just over...
Jerry DeWolf said voters need to stand up and fight during this upcoming election. Frederick, Md. (NS) – Washington County Republican leaders say Frederick County, which used to be politically red, is now more blue than purple, and those liberal voters are bleeding over into neighboring counties. Jerry DeWolf,...
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — The embattled chairwoman of the Prince George's County Board of Education vows to stay in office and fight charges against her, despite a demand for her resignation by County Executive Angela Alsobrooks. Juanita Miller gave her response in a video released by the board of...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A scandal exposed by Project Baltimore continues to grow as a fourth Baltimore City student comes forward saying he received grades and attendance records even though he hasn’t been in school. And now, we’re also hearing from a former Baltimore City principal who says she...
The suspect’s name is being withheld until charging documents are served. Hagerstown, Md (KM) A few more details about Thursday’s deadly mass shooting in Smithsburg have been released. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect who worked at Columbia Machine on Bikle Road arrived for his normal...
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Motorists should prepare for northbound Interstate 81 single left-lane closures and possible closure of all northbound lanes on June 8-9 for sinkhole repairs in a portion of Shenandoah County. Motorists should be prepared to use alternate routes. The Virginia Department of Transportation will repair a...
Sheriff’s Office says speeds reached up to 115 mph. Frederick, Md. (KM) – A woman from Gwynn Oak was apprehended in Frederick County following a vehicle chase on Wednesday afternoon. Cierra Blake, 30, is charged with resisting and interfering with an arrest, 4th-degree burglary, obstructing and hindering and numerous traffic offenses.
Westminster, Md. (KM) – A lightning strike is being labeled the cause of a house fire in Carroll County early Thursday morning. The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office says just after 2:45 AM, fire fighters were dispatched to the 2100 block of Frizzellburg Road in Westminster for a house on fire. They spent 30-minutes bringing the flames under control. No one was injured.
Maryland State Police Trooper shot while apprehending suspect. Smithsburg, Md. (DG) – Three people were killed, and four injured in a mass shooting in Smithsburg at the Columbia Machine manufacturing plant Thursday afternoon. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to the building at approximately 2:30 PM in the 12900...
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - Washington Commanders defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio called the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol in 2021 "a dust-up" when answering a question about a controversial tweet from earlier this week. In a tweet on Monday, the 59-year-old questioned why the 2020 riots following...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — In a city in crisis, it's happening in neighborhoods across Baltimore, what appears to be open-air drug dealing. FOX45 news cameras have captured the dirty drug problem which is boldly displayed. Even in daylight. The illegal activity frustrates some residents. FOX45 News' Keith Daniels brings us...
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — It has been weeks since a WUSA9 investigation uncovered padlocked gates, bugs, and rats inside a DC Housing Authority complex. District leaders have since sent inspectors to Potomac Gardens on Capitol Hill who reportedly found more than 100 violations. WUSA9 started looking into the issues...
Police in Maryland are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing teenager who has not been seen in days. In Prince George’s County, the Laurel Police Department issued an alert on Monday, June 6 regarding 15-year-old Jessica Agbenu Abba, who was reported missing by friends and family on Saturday, June 4.
