Get To Know: Ysela Bravo For Frederick County Board Of Education

Westminster, Md. (KM) – A lightning strike is being labeled the cause of a house fire in Carroll County early Thursday morning. The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office says just after 2:45 AM, fire fighters were dispatched to the 2100 block of Frizzellburg Road in Westminster for a house on fire. They spent 30-minutes bringing the flames under control. No one was injured.

CARROLL COUNTY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO