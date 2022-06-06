Get To Know: Mark Joannides For Frederick County Board Of Education

The suspect and a state trooper were also injured. Smithsburg, Md. (KM) – The investigation continues into a deadly mass shooting in Smithsburg Thursday afternoon. Sergeant Carly Hose with the Washington County Sherriff’s Office says at around 2:30 PM, deputies were dispatched to Columbia Machine, Inc., at 12912 Bikle Road for a report of an active shooter. “Units immediately responded and located four victims, three of which were deceased art the scene; and one who was critically injured and transported,” she told reporters at a briefing on Thursday.

SMITHSBURG, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO