Jimmie Allen's iHeartCountry Album Release Party: How To Watch

By Taylor Fields
 4 days ago

Jimmie Allen is prepping to release his brand new album, Tulip Drive , on June 24th, and the country singer/songwriter is celebrating big one day early during his exclusive iHeartCountry Album Release Party presented by AT&T Dream In Black.

Tulip Drive is Allen's third full-length album following last year's Bettie James project. The new album showcases 17 new songs, including previously-released tracks like "Down Home" and "On My Way" which features Jennifer Lopez . Tulip Drive also features guest appearances from CeeLo Green & T-Pain ("Pesos"), Katie Ohh ("Broken Hearted"), and Aadyn ("You Won't Be Alone"). In a statement on social media, Jimmie explained of his new album, "Tulip Drive is the street my grandmom lived on in Delaware. This is the first where I chose to write songs about my own personal experiences, thoughts and hopes."

During his iHeartCountry Album Release Party, Jimmie will perform songs from his new album, as well as open up about Tulip Drive and more during an exclusive Q&A with iHeartRadio's Brooke Taylor.

How to Watch

Fans can listen and tune in free for a stream of the exclusive iHeartCountry Album Release Party with Jimmie Allen presented by AT&T Dream In Black on Thursday, June 23rd at 7pm PT/10pm ET via iHeartRadio's YouTube channel. Fans can also listen to the show via iHeartRadio's iHeartCountry Radio station.

Get pumped for the exclusive iHeartCountry Album Release Party with Jimmie Allen presented by AT&T Dream In Black by listening to his Tulip Drive songs below.

