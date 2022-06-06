ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inglewood, CA

Another Ring! Rams Coach Sean McVay Weds Model Veronika Khomyn

By Geoff Magliochetti
 4 days ago

The Super Bowl didn't produce the Rams head coach's only ring this year.

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay made the best kind of offseason transaction over the weekend, marrying longtime fiancee Veronika Khomyn in an outdoor ceremony on Saturday. Their vow exchange comes nearly three years after their engagement in 2019 when McVay proposed to the Ukrainian model in France.

Khomyn has shared footage from the ceremony and reception on her Instagram story , with some posts accompanied by the caption "Mr. and Mrs. McVay". One clip should be no surprise to Rams fans, as McVay carries over his infectious enthusiasm to singing along with the wedding band.

Former Rams receiver Robert Woods, now of Tennessee, was among the many in attendance, as his wife Alexandra labeled Khomyn "the most beautiful bride" in sharing a video of her walking down the aisle on her own story.

With his ultimate football dream brought to life after winning Super Bowl LVI in February, McVay has made no secret about finding domestic bliss as well. The 36-year-old told the Los Angeles Times prior to the Super Bowl win over Cincinnati that "always had a dream about being able to be a father” and mentioned that he did not intend to coach into his 60s like his contemporaries Bill Belichick and Andy Reid.

The couple has also navigated through the ongoing Russian invasion of Khoymn's homeland of Ukraine. McVay praised her and her family's bravery and resilience in recent comments to the New York Times.

"This obviously hits home with me,” McVay said. “Just watching the grace at which she’s handled this, how strong her family’s been in the midst of this. I’m just so proud to be associated with that culture.”

Khomyn, born in Kyiv, met McVay in 2011 while studying fashion design at George Mason University. At that time, McVay was serving as the tight ends coach in Washington before he later became the offensive coordinator. The couple had been publicly dating since 2016 and currently resides in Encino.

