Detroit, MI

Southfield Man Charged In Attempted Sexual Assault At Detroit Metro Airport Parking Garage

By Sara Powers
CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yUIfo_0g23AVO100

(CBS DETROIT) – A 32-year-old man from Southfield has been charged in an attempted sexual assault at a Detroit Metro Airport parking garage in May.

Raymond Anthony Jackson, Jr. has been charged with one count of kidnapping and one count of aggravated indecent exposure.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office, in the morning on May 14, Jackson approached a woman from Ohio at Detroit Metro Airport’s Blue Deck Parking Garage, and led her to to a vacant area where he attempted to sexually assault her.

“The alleged actions of this defendant once again show that we are not safe from sexual assault anywhere or any time,” said Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy. “I am not trying to be an alarmist, but we must stay focused and not let incidents like this ever be relegated to the back pages again. Prevention, education, and swift action by law enforcement are key.”

CBS Detroit

Police: Man Wanted In Detroit Double Fatal Shooting Turns Himself In

(CBS DETROIT) — A man wanted in connection with a double fatal shooting in Detroit turned himself in, according to police. Detroit police say Dejuan Gillum turned himself in on Tuesday, nearly one week after he was accused of firing shots that killed two men, ages 27 and 21. Dejuan Gillum (credit: Detroit Police Department) Police say at about 9 p.m. on June 1, Gillum fired the shots during an argument in the 14300 block of Crescent Drive. He fled the scene and was last seen northbound on Evergreen. On Friday, police identified Gillum as a suspect and seeked the public’s help in locating him. Police did not release any other information. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS Detroit

Police Search For Suspect After Pontiac Man Set On Fire Over Debt

(CBS DETROIT) – Police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding a man who set a 65-year-old man on fire over a debt being owed. Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard a press conference on Monday and said that at about 6:45 p.m. on Friday, June 3, officers responded to a report of a man being set on fire. According to Fox 2, the two men were in the middle of an argument about a debt when the suspect, who has been identified as Brian Upshaw, doused the victim in flammable liquid and set him on fire. The victim is still in the hospital after sustaining severe burns to his arms, legs, and chest. It is unclear how the victim and the suspect knew each other. Anyone who as information on this crime is asked to call the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office at 248-858-4950 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
PONTIAC, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit Officer Dragged By Vehicle, Police Search For Suspect

(CBS DETROIT) — Police are searching for a suspect after an officer was struck and dragged by a vehicle Monday morning. Detroit police say the officer was investigating an organized street race at the intersection of Bagley and Vermont streets in Corktown. The officer approached the driver of a Ford Mustang and opened the door to pull the driver out. Police say the driver put the car in reverse and drove into a fence, dragging the officer. The officer is expected to be OK. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit Police Search For Suspect After 74-Year-Old Driver Killed In Hit-And-Run

(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is searching for a suspect involved in a fatal hit-and-run in Detroit. Suspect wanted in fatal hit-and-run | Credit: Detroit Police Department On May 18, the hit-and-run happened in the area of W. McNichols and Telegraph. Police say the suspect was driving a stolen Chevy Camaro when he drove through a red light and hit a 74-year-old man driving a silver 2000 GMC Sierra pick-up truck. Suspect wanted in fatal hit-and-run | Credit: Detroit Police Department The suspect then fled the scene on foot. Police say the suspect left a few articles of clothing behind in the Camaro, including Dior shoes. If you have any information on this crime, submit a tip to www.detroitrewards.tv and include case#: 2205210103. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.  
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Faulty Wiring Caused Flint Fire That Killed 2 Young Brothers, Investigators Say

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — A house fire that killed two young brothers in Flint last month was caused by faulty wiring in the home’s living room, fire investigators said. The Michigan State Fire Marshal worked with Flint police to determine that faulty wiring sparked the May 28 blaze that killed Zyaire Mitchell, 12, and Lamar Mitchell, 9. Fire investigators said the home did not have working smoke alarms on the night of the fire. “I am deeply saddened by the tragic loss of two children as a result of a house fire,” Flint Fire Chief Ray Barton said in a statement issued by the city. “I grieve for the parents and family members who are suffering through this unimaginable loss and I join in prayer as our community supports this family.” Barton said seven people have died in Flint since Memorial Day weekend in two house fires and neither of those homes had smoke detectors. Those deaths include three children and their parents who died Monday in a house fire. Another sibling of the children was injured in that early morning fire. © 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FLINT, MI
CBS Detroit

Oakland County Deputies Investigate After Man Found Dead In Pontiac Parking Lot

(CBS DETROIT) — Investigators are looking into the death of a man whose body was found Monday morning in a Pontiac parking lot. Authorities were responding to calls of multiple shots fired at about 6 a.m. when they found the victim near Cherry Hill Drive and West Fairmount Avenue, The Detroit News reports. First responders attempted life-saving measures but were unable to revive the victim. An autopsy has been scheduled. Anyone with information is asked to call the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS Detroit

First Responders: Smoke Alarms Saved Mother, Daughter In Michigan House Fire

BAY CITY, Michigan (WNEM) — The Bay City Department of Public Safety said a mother and daughter managed to escape an early morning house fire Wednesday thanks to their smoke alarms. First responders were dispatched to 411 S. Sheridan Street at about 6:20 a.m. Bay City Fire Chief Kurt Corradi found the 27-year-old mother and 5-year-old daughter outside the home when he arrived. “She told me the smoke alarms woke her up and she was able to grab her daughter and get out of the residence,” Corradi said. “This is proof that having working smoke alarms in your residence does save lives....
BAY CITY, MI
CBS Detroit

3 People Killed In Early Morning Shooting In Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (AP) — Three people were killed in an early morning shooting in Michigan, authorities said Sunday. MLive.com reported that police responded to a report of multiple gunshots around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. in Saginaw, around 100 miles northwest of Detroit Two men were pronounced dead at the scene. A woman died later at a hospital of her wounds. Two other men also were shot. They arrived at a hospital in personal vehicles and were being treated for their injuries, according to a news release from the Saginaw Police Department. A message left with detectives Sunday afternoon seeking more information wasn’t immediately...
SAGINAW, MI
CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

