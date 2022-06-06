Southfield Man Charged In Attempted Sexual Assault At Detroit Metro Airport Parking Garage

(CBS DETROIT) – A 32-year-old man from Southfield has been charged in an attempted sexual assault at a Detroit Metro Airport parking garage in May.

Raymond Anthony Jackson, Jr. has been charged with one count of kidnapping and one count of aggravated indecent exposure.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office, in the morning on May 14, Jackson approached a woman from Ohio at Detroit Metro Airport’s Blue Deck Parking Garage, and led her to to a vacant area where he attempted to sexually assault her.

“The alleged actions of this defendant once again show that we are not safe from sexual assault anywhere or any time,” said Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy. “I am not trying to be an alarmist, but we must stay focused and not let incidents like this ever be relegated to the back pages again. Prevention, education, and swift action by law enforcement are key.”

