KARNACK, Texas (KSLA) - The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) received a call on June 8 about a fully submerged vehicle near the boat ramp of Caddo State Park. The caller indicated the vehicle had been in the water for an extended period of time. The information was forwarded to Texas Game Wardens (TPWD) for further investigation because they primarily work with drownings or water recoveries.

HARRISON COUNTY, TX ・ 15 HOURS AGO