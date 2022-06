A Bunceton man is facing multiple felony charges after authorities were notified of a possible crime. According to a release from Cooper County Sheriff Chris Class, deputies were dispatched to an address in the area of rural Bunceton for a call for service on June 7. While at the location, deputies were notified by a person of a possible crime occurring at a different location in the same area of the initial call reference to possible kidnapping and sex offenses.

COOPER COUNTY, MO ・ 5 HOURS AGO