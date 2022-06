U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD8th) told the Albert Einstein High School Class of 2022 to find their own path and always remember they can thrive despite setbacks. “For anyone who has struggled in life, in academics or classes or maybe never found the right sport – or maybe you had to miss out on extra curriculars because you had to work a job or take care of your siblings – I just want you to know that everyone in life suffers hardships and setbacks in life.”

KENSINGTON, MD ・ 18 HOURS AGO