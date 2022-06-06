ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

OFFICIAL: Three Transfers Enroll at WVU

By Schuyler Callihan
MountaineerMaven
MountaineerMaven
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KBzCs_0g236Ad100

Help has arrived!

Monday morning the West Virginia Mountaineers officially welcomed Texas transfer Tre Mitchell and JUCO transfer Jimmy Bell Jr. (Moberly Area College) as they have enrolled at the university and are on campus for offseason workouts.

After starting his career at Saint Louis, Bell went down to Moberly to refine his game where he would become one of the best rebounders in the country. He finished the season as the third-best offensive rebounder in JUCO (146 rebounds) and 11th in total rebounds.

Bell has two years of eligibility remaining.

Mitchell, a Pittsburgh native, got his start at UMass where he spent two seasons before transferring to Texas. Last season at Texas, Mitchell started 17 of 24 games played, averaging 8.7 points and 4.0 rebounds per game. He shot 47.8 percent from the field and 80.0 percent from the free-throw line. Mitchell had a season-high 19 points and 11 rebounds at Seton Hall. He had double figures in nine games.

Mitchell will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Stevenson averaged 11.6 points per game on 36.9% shooting from the field, including 33.3% from three-point range to go with 4.7 rebounds per game last season for the Gamecocks after transferring from Washington where he averaged 9.3 points per game. The 6'4" guard spent his first two seasons at Wichita State. As a sophomore, he averaged 11.1 points and 4.7 rebounds per game.

Stevenson has one year of eligibility remaining.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_ .

Comments / 0

Related
voiceofmotown.com

Dana Holgorsen Could Return to Morgantown NEXT SEASON

Morgantown, West Virginia – Moments ago, it was announced that the American Athletic Conference has agreed to allow Cincinnati, UCF and Houston to leave the conference and join the Big 12 Conference for the 2023-2024 season!. This is huge news for the Big 12 and sets up all sorts...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Courtney Ramey Has Made His Decision

Morgantown, West Virginia – Bob Huggins and his coaching staff have done a tremendous job of rebuilding his depleted roster during the offseason, but the Mountaineers still lacked a true scoring threat. The Mountaineers hoped fill that void by adding Courtney Ramey, a 6’3 combo guard, who averaged 10.0...
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Morgantown, WV
Basketball
Morgantown, WV
Sports
Morgantown, WV
College Basketball
City
Morgantown, WV
State
Washington State
City
Washington, WV
State
Texas State
Morgantown, WV
College Sports
voiceofmotown.com

Mountaineers Lose Another Player to the Transfer Portal

Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers lost another player to the transfer portal today when Ja’Corey Hammett announced that he was leaving the football program. In his announcement on social media today, Hammett said the following: “I will be entering the transfer portal.”. Hammett, a...
MORGANTOWN, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Transfer#Seton Hall#Wvu#Moberly Area College#Umass#Gamecocks#Wichita State
wchsnetwork.com

BridgeValley Montgomery demolition plan approved

MONTGOMERY, W.Va. — The state Council on Community and Technical Colleges followed through with an earlier decision Thursday and gave its approval to a 10-year facilities plan for BridgeValley Community and Technical College that deals with buildings on the former WVU Tech campus in Montgomery. The council approved the...
MONTGOMERY, WV
WBOY 12 News

Buckhannon BBQ joint closing soon

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — Oink’s BBQ in Buckhannon will be closing by the end of the month. In a Facebook post Wednesday, the owner announced that personal health issues have forced the closure, and that while the restaurant will shut its doors by the end of the month, the exact date isn’t known yet. “I am […]
BUCKHANNON, WV
WTAP

Traffic slowed after Route 7 crash

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - A two-vehicle crash on Tuesday morning slowed down traffic on Route 7 and Farson Street. With rain showers throughout the morning, road conditions were slick for drivers as officials received the call around 8:05 a.m. The light blue van was traveling northbound on Farson Street after...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Seton Hall University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
West Virginia University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
WDTV

Clarksburg woman accused of harboring a fugitive

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Harrison County woman was arrested after officers said she was harboring a fugitive who fled on foot when he was ordered to surrender. Officers went to a Clarksburg home on Friday to serve an active warrant on Ryan LaBounty, 41, of Clarksburg, according to a criminal complaint.
connect-bridgeport.com

Sheriff Matheny Identifies Person Found in West Fork

Harrison County Sheriff Robert Matheny identified the name of the individual whose body was removed from the West Fork River near Hepzibah after it was seen floating by local fishermen. Matheny identified the individual as Rebecca Lasure. The sheriff said Lasure was 44 years of age, a resident of Hepzibah,...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

Woman killed in crash on Route 33 Sunday

WESTON, W.Va. – A woman was killed in a crash on Route 33 East near Circle Drive Sunday evening. It happened just before 6 p.m. The Weston Police Department said only one vehicle was involved, and that the woman who was killed was the only person inside it. Police said at this time, they are […]
WESTON, WV
WHIZ

Guernsey Co. Sheriff’s Office Warning

The Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office is warning about a dangerous substance rare to Southeastern Ohio. Law enforcement has been alerted to a “vape pen” that was suspected of containing a mixture of flavored nicotine oil as well as methamphetamines. The sheriff’s office said this is the first...
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
MountaineerMaven

MountaineerMaven

Morgantown, WV
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
276K+
Views
ABOUT

MountaineerMaven is a FanNation channel covering West Virginia athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/westvirginia

Comments / 0

Community Policy