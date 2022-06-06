ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Pritzker Designates Official Rock Of The State Of Illinois

By Effingham, IL / Effingham Radio
 4 days ago

Governor JB Pritzker today joined legislators, students, and teachers at the Morton Arboretum to designate Dolostone as the official rock of the State of Illinois. House Bill 4261 began as an initiative led by a group of elementary school students from Pleasantdale Middle School in Burr Ridge and Maplebrook Elementary School...

Illinois Unemployment Fraud Still Unknown

Illinois taxpayers still don’t know how much fraud there’s been in unemployment payments from the pandemic that started nearly two and a half years ago. Unemployment spiked at the beginning of the pandemic because of government actions limiting economic activity. In Illinois, there were backlogs and countless reports of people not applying for unemployment but still receiving benefits. The U.S. Government Accountability Office reported this week improper payments nationwide jumped from an estimated $8 billion in 2020 to an estimated $78.1 in 2021. Messages to the Illinois Department of Employment Security about how much of that was from Illinois were not returned. Lawmakers on committees that oversee the state agency didn’t return messages. Wirepoints President Ted Dabrowski said now, nearly 27 months after the start of the pandemic, the lack of a dollar figure of fraud is unacceptable.
Worker Melted In Half In Vat Of Iron

A 39-year-old man reportedly melted in half after falling into a vat of molten iron while working. Steven Dierkes had only been on the job for five days when he apparently tripped and fell into a large iron melter at an Illinois foundry on Tuesday. Employees say that only part of his body fell in and was instantly melted. Some reports say Dierkes hadn’t been given adequate training to work on the melting floor. This is the second death at the foundry in a six month period, and an investigation is ongoing.
Illinois Officials Remind Residents To Use Caution When In Illinois Waters And Be Aware Of Harmful Algal Blooms

As temperatures begin to rise, the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (Illinois EPA) and Illinois Department of Public Health (Illinois DPH) are reminding recreators to use caution in Illinois waterways this summer when harmful algal (cyanobacteria) blooms are possible. Cyanobacteria, also known as blue-green algae, are microscopic organisms that naturally occur in lakes, streams, and ponds. Rapid and expansive growth of cyanobacteria is referred to as a “bloom.” While most blooms are harmless, some produce toxic chemicals that can cause sickness or other health effects in exposed people and pets.
Interview With Gary Rabine, Republican Candidate For IL Governor

The Cromwell Media News Team recently heard from Gary Rabine, Republican Candidate for Governor of Illinois, and we were able to get his views on many topics and issues facing Illinoisans. Question 1: Why should voters consider choosing you over other leading candidates in the crowded Republican field?. Question 2:...
Near Record Heat Possible Next Week

Illinois residents should be prepared for near-record heat next week. According to the National Weather Service in Lincoln, on Monday through Wednesday temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90’s, with near-record temperatures in some locations. Heat Indices will be over 100 degrees; some locations could be as...
Isolated Severe Weather Still Possible This Evening in Eastern Illinois

Eastern Illinois still has the potential to see an isolated severe storm or two this afternoon and evening. According to the National Weather Service in Lincoln, the threat remains east of I-57. Hazards with isolated storms could include 60mph wind gusts, quarter-sized hail, and localized flash flooding. An isolated tornado...

