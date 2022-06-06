ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

Kyle Davenport wins Naughtin Open

By Fred Kroner
mahometdaily.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChampaign’s Kyle Davenport overcame a 2-stroke deficit after the first round to post a 4-shot victory on Sunday (June 5) in the two-day Naughtin Open golf tournament at the Lake of the Woods. Davenport carded rounds...

mahometdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
mahometdaily.com

Athlete of the Week: Mahomet-Seymour HS softball

It is an accomplishment that will be noted forever. The 2022 Mahomet-Seymour softball team is the first to make it into the final four of the IHSA Class 3A tournament. They were actually the first in the Elite 8 and the first to win 20 in a season. Hopefully that...
MAHOMET, IL
mahometdaily.com

First M-S softball team looks back on program 50 years later

It was nearly 49 years ago – in the fall of 1973 – that 20 Mahomet-Seymour teen-agers made history. They were members of the first girls’ softball team to represent the Bulldogs. More than that, they were pioneers in another manner. Softball was the first varsity sport...
MAHOMET, IL
mahometdaily.com

Caleb Cook to perform at Barber Park Friday night

The Caleb Cook Band will kick off the Mahomet Parks and Recreation’s Summer Concert Series on from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on June 10 at Barber Park. The kick-off event will also food trucks from Ice Daddy’s, Maize, Mama D’s Smokehouse and the Stuft Bird that evening.
MAHOMET, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Champaign, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Harvey, IL
Champaign, IL
Sports
City
Golf, IL
mahometdaily.com

Caleb Cook to perform at Village Green Friday night

The Caleb Cook Band will kick off the Mahomet Parks and Recreation’s Summer Concert Series on from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on June 10 at Village Green west of Sangamon. The kick-off event will also food trucks from Ice Daddy’s, Maize, Mama D’s Smokehouse and the Stuft Bird that evening.
MAHOMET, IL
mahometdaily.com

Diamond Dogs to host 17th Annual Classic Tournament

Mahomet’s Diamond Dogs will host their 17th Annual at 13 Acres Park on June 10, 11 and 12. This year’s tournament will feature 25 teams in the 8U, 9U and 10U category. To see the brackets, click here. The tournament kicks off at 5:30 pm on Friday, 8:00...
MAHOMET, IL
WCIA

Two arrested in Pana armed robbery investigation

PANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people have been arrested following an armed robbery in Pana earlier this week. On Sunday morning, Pana Police responded to Lake Lawn Inn and learned someone had been held up by two male suspects armed with guns. The suspects took the victim’s money, cell phone and car keys before leaving. […]
PANA, IL
WCIA

Central Illinois care facilities fined for violations

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced it has posted the 2022 Quarterly Report of Nursing Home Violators on the IDPH website. According to officials, several facilities in central Illinois were among the nursing homes that were cited with type “A” violations of the Nursing Home Care Act and processed between January […]
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Rogers
mahometdaily.com

A look at Mahomet-Seymour development, present and potential

Editor’s Note: The following is an attempt to look at Mahomet-Seymour Development, both ongoing and upcoming. information has been pulled from several FOIA responses with the Village of Mahomet and the Mahomet-Seymour School District, and ongoing question and answer emails with the Village. It is important to recognize that not every parcel was asked about and that this is only part, not the whole of development in the Mahomet-Seymour School District.
MAHOMET, IL
WCIA

Marijuana company moving to open dispensary in Danville

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A marijuana company is one step closer to opening a dispensary in Danville. Seven Point and its CEO Brad Zerman are still waiting on a license from the state, but it was recently awarded two cannabis Craft Growers licenses. Zerman said these licenses allow him to grow, sell and move marijuana. […]
DANVILLE, IL
WAND TV

Family: Amber Johnson no longer in coma

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The family of Decatur crash victim Amber Johnson shared a promising update Friday, telling the public she is no longer in a coma. Johnson was on a ventilator in hospital care following the April 29 crash. In an early May update, they said her reliance on the ventilator was decreasing.
DECATUR, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open Golf Tournament#The Senior Division
wjol.com

Afternoon Shooting in Joliet Leaves One Injured

A shooting in Joliet on Friday afternoon has left one person injured. It was at 1:51pm, Officers responded to Ascension St Joseph Medical Center for a report of a 32-year-old male that had been shot and taken to the hospital by way of a private vehicle. The shooting had taken place in the 300 block of Oneida Street and the victim had been shot while near a vehicle. The shooting victim is listed in critical condition. If anyone has information related to this incident, they are encouraged to contact the Joliet Police Department Investigation Unit at 815-724-3020.
JOLIET, IL
WAND TV

Autopsy results released for Decatur shooting victim

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) - Investigators have released a cause of death for a man found dead in Decatur over the weekend. Early Sunday morning, police responded to the 1100 block of E. Condit St., where they found 43-year-old Dameon T. Blue of Decatur. Autopsy results released Monday said Blue's preliminary...
DECATUR, IL
hoiabc.com

Peoria man killed by truck identified

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The identity of a man killed by a pickup truck last week has been released. According to a statement from Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood, police, fire, and AMT were called to N. Allen Rd. around 9:30 PM Friday for a male hit by a truck.
WCIA

Police: Woman and car struck by gunfire in Danville

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman was hurt after her car was struck by gunfire on Tuesday. At around 5:40 p.m., Danville Police were dispatched to an area on Cherry Street in response to a report of shots fired heard. When officers arrived at the scene, they spoke with a witness who said she had […]
DANVILLE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
Central Illinois Proud

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash closes Hershey and Empire in Bloomington

UPDATE (9:55 p.m.) — According to an update from the City of Bloomington, the crash at Hershy Road and Empire Street has been cleared and the roadway has been reopened. BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A crash involving four vehicles has blocked off traffic at the intersection of Hershey Road and Empire Street Monday.
walls102.com

McLean County crash takes life of Earlville woman

BLOOMINGTON – An Earlville woman is dead after a fatal multi-vehicle crash in McLean County on Friday. The Illinois State Police say around 4 PM they were called to I-55 southbound near Mile Marker 151 for a five vehicle crash. Two individuals were killed in the crash and three others were taken to an area hospital with life threatening injuries. The McLean County Coroner’s Office has identified one of the deceased as 65-year-old Kimberly J. Grey of Earlville. The identity of the other individual killed has not yet been released. The crash remains under investigation by the Illinois State Police and the McClean County Coroner’s Office.
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
WAND TV

Firefighters called to house fire in Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Crews were called to battle a house fire in Decatur Sunday night. Firefighters responded to the 1700 block of Granite Rd. around 6:45 p.m. Smoke was showing from the attic and roof line of a home. Firefighters said fire was found in the attic area. No...
DECATUR, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy