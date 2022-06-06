ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities’ Teaser Promises Chilling Tales From Acclaimed Horror Directors

By Wilson Chapman
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BxMZU_0g22yzO000

Click here to read the full article.

Guillermo del Toro is inviting some friends to tell scary stories. Netflix has unveiled the first trailer for “Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities ,” an upcoming anthology series created by the Oscar-winning “The Shape of Water” and “Pan’s Labyrinth” director.

Each episode of the series tells a different horror story “curated” by del Toro, who hosts the series and introduces each episode. Two of the episodes feature stories developed by del Toro, with different writers and directors taking on each episode. Notable directors and writers who will contribute to the series include Jennifer Kent (“The Babadook”), David Pryor (“The Empty Man”), Guillermo Navarro (“Narcos”), Keith Thomas (“Firestarter”), Panos Cosmatos (“Mandy”), Catherine Hardwicke (“Twilight”), Vincenzo Natali (“Cube”) and Ana Lily Amirpour (“A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night”).

The teaser shows a series of unsettling images, and reveals the cast list for the episodes. Alongside previously announced names like Ben Barnes, Essie Davis, Crispin Glover and Andrew Lincoln, the teaser confirms that Eric André, Sofia Boutella, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Rupert Grint, Kate Micucci and Charlyne Yi will star in episodes of the show’s first season. Other actors who were previously announced include F. Murray Abraham, Luke Roberts, Tim Blake Nelson, Hannah Galway, Glynn Turman, Elpidia Carrillo, Demetrius Grosse, Sebastian Roché, Peter Weller and David Hewlett.

Del Toro co-showruns “Cabinet of Curiosities” with J. Miles Dale. The two executive produce alongside Gary Ungar. Regina Corrado co-executive produces.

A release date for “Cabinet of Curiosities” has not yet been announced. Watch the full teaser below.

More from Variety
Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Jordan Peele’s Final ‘Nope’ Trailer Reveals Its Mysterious Plot, Which Is All About [Spoilers]

Click here to read the full article. Universal Pictures released the final trailer for “Nope,” Jordan Peele’s third feature film. It teases much of the movie’s previously-unknown plot, in which Keke Palmer and Daniel Kaluuya star as the duo behind a horse training ranch for Hollywood productions, who, thanks to the aliens hovering over their property, hatch a scheme to capture and sell the first authentic footage of UFOs. Steven Yeun, Barbie Ferreira, Brandon Perea, Keith David, Donna Mills, Andrew Patrick Ralston and Michael Wincott are also in the film. “Nope” follows Peele’s two previous blockbuster horror films: “Get Out” —...
MOVIES
Variety

Johnny Depp to Return as Jack Sparrow? ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Producer Says ‘Not at This Point’

Click here to read the full article. “Pirates of the Caribbean” producer Jerry Bruckheimer reminded fans in a recent interview with The Sunday Times that the future of his Disney mega-franchise does not currently include Johnny Depp. The actor appeared as Jack Sparrow in all five “Pirates of the Caribbean,” earning an Oscar nomination for “Curse of the Black Pearl.” The most recent “Pirates” movie, “Dead Men Tell No Tales,” was released in 2017. Bruckheimer said two “Pirates” scripts are currently in development, but neither include Depp’s former franchise mainstay. “Yes. We’re talking to Margot Robbie. We are developing two Pirates...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star Jennifer Connelly on Love Scenes With Tom Cruise and Learning to Tend Bar

Click here to read the full article. Despite the optics of shirtless volleyball games and locker room sparring, you can’t make a “Top Gun” movie without a strong and emotionally centered woman. For “Top Gun: Maverick,” a sequel 36 years in the making, the successor to the original film’s Kelly McGillis is Jennifer Connelly. She plays Penny Benjamin, a character referenced in the first film, and love interest to Tom Cruise’s Pete “Maverick” Mitchell. Playing a single mom who owns an Air Force watering hole, Connelly brings new dimensions to an ’80s classic. It’s hard to believe you haven’t worked with...
MOVIES
AOL Corp

Guillermo Del Toro's 'Cabinet of Curiosities' horror Netflix series is an all-star anthology

Guillermo del Toro is unlocking quite the Cabinet of Curiosities with a new horror anthology series for Netflix. Based on his own short story of the same name, and with each episode reportedly introduced by the director himself, the series will see eight horror stories by famous filmmakers including Del Toro. The director is no stranger to anthologies of horror, with Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark dragging us back to our childhood hell in 2019.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Glynn Turman
Person
Sofia Boutella
Person
Demetrius Grosse
Person
Sebastian Roché
Person
Vincenzo Natali
Person
Guillermo Del Toro
Person
Crispin Glover
Person
Rupert Grint
Person
Peter Weller
Person
Kate Micucci
NME

Watch the creepy new trailer for ‘Predator’ prequel ‘Prey’

A new two-minute trailer has been released for Predator prequel film Prey, due to arrive later this summer. Directed by Dan Trachtenberg (10 Cloverfield Lane), the film focuses on the character Naru (played by indigenous actor and Legion star Amber Midthunder), who wants to “prove her worth as a warrior”.
MOVIES
Collider

'Smile' Teaser Trailer Offers Unsettling Look at Mysterious Horror Film

There's an eerie teaser trailer playing ahead of Top Gun: Maverick and David Cronenberg's Crimes of the Future, drumming up curiosity over its mysterious premise. The trailer is for Paramount Player's new horror film, Smile, previously under the working title Something's Wrong With Rose, and it shows a woman passing by a hospital room where a man sits, frozen, with an unnaturally wide grin fixed to his face. The man appears unresponsive to the woman, and he isn't the only one with a big smile; the frightening grin seems to be spreading. However, the teaser released on social media is an abridged version and only shows brief clips of a man sitting in a hospital room, and a woman with a menacing smile.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannes#Film Star#Pan S Labyrinth
Popculture

'S.W.A.T.' Star Exits Series After 5 Seasons

After five seasons on the hit CBS show, a S.W.A.T. star has officially exited the series. TV Insider reports that Lina Esco, who has played Officer III Christina "Chris" Alonso since Season 1 of S.W.A.T., has formally announced her exit. Taking to Instagram to share the news, Esco began her statement, "Bringing to life a strong, smart, bisexual character like Chris Alonso has been both a pleasure and a powerful opportunity to increase visibility for diverse women everywhere."
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
DoYouRemember?

Why Are Meg Ryan and Kelly McGillis Not In ‘Top Gun: Maverick’?

The Top Gun: Maverick director has explained why certain characters were no longer included in the new movie as opposed to the first movie. Director Joseph Kosinski stated that it was an intentional act to leave out the characters of Meg Ryan and Kelly McGillis who were part of the first movie making them the only two characters who took part in the first but were not included in the sequel.
MOVIES
BGR.com

5 hidden gems to put on your Netflix watch list

When it comes to Netflix originals, much of the attention from audiences and the press tends to flow to English-language productions from the streamer. Barring exceptions like Squid Game, we’re talking Netflix series like Bridgerton, Ozark, and Stranger Things. And, on the film side, the streamer’s original movies like Don’t Look Up and The Adam Project.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

Who Is Harrison Ford Playing in ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1932’?

Everything we know about Harrison Ford’s role in 1932, Yellowstone‘s Depression-era prequel from creator Taylor Sheridan. When 1932 was announced as the “next chapter” in place of another season of 1883, a collective sigh rang out from Yellowstone fans across the world. That sigh immediately turned into rabid excitement, however, when it was announced that Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren are headlining the series.
MOVIES
BGR.com

The hit Netflix series that just dethroned Ozark to take the #1 spot

It was bound to happen sooner or later, a new Netflix series coming along to bump Ozark out of the top spot on the streamer’s Top 10 ranking of shows in the US. And now we know which new title wins that honor. It’s The Lincoln Lawyer, a new legal drama adapted from author Michael Connelly’s book series of the same name.
TV SERIES
CNET

Netflix Has 8 Hidden Settings You've Probably Never Tried

Netflix is one of the world's top streaming services, and it seems to have something for everyone, from TV shows to movies and original series (like Stranger Things and Ozark). Whether you're a Netflix power user or a streaming service newbie, you probably don't know all its secrets. There's a way to clear your "Continue Watching" row and have fun with mobile gaming, but you can tap into some hidden tricks, too.
TV SHOWS
Variety

Variety

66K+
Followers
54K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy