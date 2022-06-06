‘Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities’ Teaser Promises Chilling Tales From Acclaimed Horror Directors

Click here to read the full article.

Guillermo del Toro is inviting some friends to tell scary stories. Netflix has unveiled the first trailer for “Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities ,” an upcoming anthology series created by the Oscar-winning “The Shape of Water” and “Pan’s Labyrinth” director.

Each episode of the series tells a different horror story “curated” by del Toro, who hosts the series and introduces each episode. Two of the episodes feature stories developed by del Toro, with different writers and directors taking on each episode. Notable directors and writers who will contribute to the series include Jennifer Kent (“The Babadook”), David Pryor (“The Empty Man”), Guillermo Navarro (“Narcos”), Keith Thomas (“Firestarter”), Panos Cosmatos (“Mandy”), Catherine Hardwicke (“Twilight”), Vincenzo Natali (“Cube”) and Ana Lily Amirpour (“A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night”).

The teaser shows a series of unsettling images, and reveals the cast list for the episodes. Alongside previously announced names like Ben Barnes, Essie Davis, Crispin Glover and Andrew Lincoln, the teaser confirms that Eric André, Sofia Boutella, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Rupert Grint, Kate Micucci and Charlyne Yi will star in episodes of the show’s first season. Other actors who were previously announced include F. Murray Abraham, Luke Roberts, Tim Blake Nelson, Hannah Galway, Glynn Turman, Elpidia Carrillo, Demetrius Grosse, Sebastian Roché, Peter Weller and David Hewlett.

Del Toro co-showruns “Cabinet of Curiosities” with J. Miles Dale. The two executive produce alongside Gary Ungar. Regina Corrado co-executive produces.

A release date for “Cabinet of Curiosities” has not yet been announced. Watch the full teaser below.