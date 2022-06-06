‘Borat’ Star Maria Bakalova Joins Marvel’s ‘Guardians of the Galaxy 3’

Click here to read the full article.

“Borat” star Maria Bakalova is going from Rudy Giuliani’s hotel room to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The Bulgarian actor has been cast in “ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 ,” starring Chris Pratt as Star-Lord, Zoe Saldana as Gamora, Vin Diesel as Groot and Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer. It’s unclear who Bakalova will play in the film, which is scheduled to release in theaters on May 5, 2023.

James Gunn wrote and directed the third and final installment in the “Guardians of the Galaxy” trilogy, which wrapped production in May. Plot details for the extraterrestrial film — a sequel to 2014’s “Guardians of the Galaxy” and 2017’s “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” — have been kept under wraps, per Marvel tradition. The upcoming movie is the 32nd entry in Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“Yes yes yes, okay, I guess I should be surprised it took you guys this long to get this one. “[Maria Bakalova] is incredible,” Gunn wrote Monday morning on Twitter.

Along with Bakalova, Will Poulter is also joining the cast as Adam Warlock. Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Elizabeth Debicki, Sean Gunn and Sylvester Stallone round out the call sheet.

The 26-year-old Bakalova was plucked from obscurity to star in 2020’s “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.” Her high-wire performance as Sacha Baron Cohen’s down-for-anything daughter earned Bakalova an Oscar nomination for best supporting actress. In addition to Academy Award recognition, the follow-up to 2006’s “Borat” made headlines for a scene involving Bakalova and Giuliani after Donald Trump’s former attorney was caught on camera in a comprising position.

Bakalova’s first big role after “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” was playing a hotel clerk in Judd Apatow’s meta pandemic comedy “The Bubble,” which recently debuted on Netflix. Her upcoming credits also include A24’s slasher film “Bodies Bodies Bodies” and rom-com “The Honeymoon.”

Deadline Hollywood first reported the news of Bakalova’s casting in “Guardians 3.”