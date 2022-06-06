ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

Skin & Cancer Center of Scottsdale: The most attentive practice in cosmetic and medical dermatology

ABC 15 News
 4 days ago

Skin and Cancer Center of Scottsdale strives to provide the best in cosmetic and medical dermatology with a compassionate, experienced team of dermatology specialists who treat every patient as an individual. Expert dermatology care by Robert J. Casquejo,...

www.abc15.com

ABC 15 News

Cuties Lemonade creates fun gummy bear slushy drink!

PHOENIX — Cuties Lemonade is a fun sweet treat truck that is owned and operated by a U.S. veteran. They make all of their lemonades from scratch. This is Quincy Milam's full-time plan to support his family now that life is continuing after the service. His daughter sprinkled gummy bears on one of her lemonades and gave him the idea to turn that into a drink...that is now a top seller across the Valley! Support a man who served his country who’s now serving his community with his wife and daughter.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

New Phoenix restaurant helps Valley foster kids

LAVEEN, AZ — A restaurant that helps Valley foster children is having its grand opening weekend in Phoenix this weekend. Hãnai calls itself an "upscale counter service" restaurant with coffee, a full food menu, craft cocktails, beer and wine, and weekend live music. The concept was created by...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire! (06/12)

Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!. For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair. 1. TSMC Arizona is hiring Manufacturing Operators for their North Phoenix campus. If you are an attentive, motivated individual that seeks a fast-paced, focused environment, this may be the new career for you. Pay starts at $22 per hour. Don’t miss their hiring event, June 25th from 9am to 2pm at Arizona @ Work North, 9801 N. 7th Street, Phoenix 86020. Find more info here.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

MIXT giving away free salads next Thursday

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Free food alert! MIXT in Scottsdale is offering a free salad, bowl, or sandwich next Thursday. It is all a part of their effort to help local kids eat healthier. Anyone of any age can get a free salad, bowl, or sandwich from 11 a.m. to...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Health
Scottsdale, AZ
Lifestyle
Local
Arizona Health
City
Scottsdale, AZ
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
ABC 15 News

Excessive heat: Surviving the number one weather-related killer

Heat is the number one weather-related killer in the United States and Phoenix takes heat to a whole new level!. The highest temperature Phoenix has ever endured was 122 degrees back on June 26th, 1990. Even more amazing is the fact that our hottest overnight low was 96 degrees on...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Arizona monsoon: What is a haboob?

Dust storms can be some of the most dramatic weather events we see in the Valley each year. Another word for a dust storm is “haboob,” which is Arabic for the word blown. Haboobs are giant walls of dust created from high winds rushing out of a collapsing thunderstorm.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Dozens without A/C at Mesa apartment complex

MESA, AZ — There’s currently no air conditioning at an apartment complex in Mesa. Nearly 70 units are affected during this triple-digit heat. "Man, it's hot. This is ridiculous, man,” says Elijah Phillips, a resident at Tides on University in Mesa who has been coming home to a non-air-conditioned apartment for five days now.
MESA, AZ
ABC 15 News

Buckeye PD: Two suspects, baby found in Phoenix

BUCKEYE — Two suspects and a 9-month-old baby were found Friday night in Phoenix after an Amber Alert was issued. Buckeye Police Department say the baby was found unharmed and in good health. No other information is immediately available. 18-year-old Jessica Angulo and her brother, 19-year-old Exzavior Jones, turned...
BUCKEYE, AZ
#Cosmetics#Dermatology#Healthcare Professionals#Sonoran Living#The Skin Cancer Center
ABC 15 News

Have some fun up north with Verde Adventures by Sedona Adventure Tours

Verde Adventures By Sedona Adventure Tours is an advertiser of Sonoran Living. Join the original Sedona and the Verde Valley River outfitter and discover the magic of the Verde River as it flows through this high desert oasis just minutes away from Sedona. Enjoy a Sedona Adventure with their different tour options from 2 hour to 1/2 day adventures for ages 3 to 93. For the past 14 years, Verde Adventures has had the honor to educate and provide incredible adventures on one of Arizona's best-kept secrets, the Verde River, which flows just minutes away from Sedona, AZ through the Verde River Valley connecting the communities of Jerome, Clarkdale, Cottonwood and Camp Verde. On any of Verde Adventures River tours, tubing trips, wine tours, and shuttle services, their well-trained and passionate staff of local professional guides and shuttle drivers provide you with exceptional information on geology, archaeology, history, flora, fauna and of course the Verde River itself.
SEDONA, AZ
ABC 15 News

Four children left in van with no air conditioning for one hour

PHOENIX — A mother of four is facing four counts of child abuse after allegedly leaving her children in a van for one hour without any air conditioning Thursday afternoon. Officials say 29-year-old Vina Yazzie's children are between 2 and 7 years old. Yazzie allegedly left her four children...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Former DOC director Charles Ryan's case reveals imbalance of justice

Local defense attorneys say former head of the Arizona Department of Corrections Charles Ryan is facing reduced charges involving an armed confrontation with police compared to other defendants in similar cases. The ABC15 Investigators looked at dozens of cases assigned to the now disbanded First Responders Bureau, which prosecuted cases...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
ABC 15 News

Salvation Army delivers life saving water and supplies

PHOENIX — When temperatures hit double digits, dozens of cooling centers across the Valley open their doors to get people out of the elements and off the streets. There are still those, however, who chose to stay outside despite the dangerous heat. People like "Gator," as he's known on the street.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Family to reunite with 9-month-old baby, recounts home invasion

BUCKEYE — 9-month-old Raylon Tucker will soon be reunited with his family after being taken during a home invasion Friday. Rashad Tucker, the baby's father, says Jessica Angulo, 18, broke into his house with her brother Exavior Jones, 19, and two other people early Friday morning. Angulo is the...
BUCKEYE, AZ
ABC 15 News

Demonstrators rally outside Tempe council meeting after man drowns in Tempe Town Lake

TEMPE — After four hours of public comment Thursday, Tempe City Council voted to pass the budget, which will add 19 positions to the Tempe Police Department. Tempe Mayor Corey Woods says nine of those positions will be sworn officers, the other positions will be staff members, like dispatchers or neighborhood ambassadors who could potentially respond to incidents where an actual police officer is not needed. He says the positions were frozen since the start of the pandemic.
TEMPE, AZ
ABC 15 News

Broadway Curve Improvement project causes more weekend closures

PHOENIX — ADOT crews will be back to work this weekend with some closures and restrictions. Some of these projects will also impact roadways near Valley freeways. On its website, it lists additional closures, restrictions, and alternate options:. Northbound I-17 off- and on-ramps and southbound I-17 off-ramp closed at...
ABC 15 News

Man accused of firing 100 shots in Mesa neighborhood

MESA — A 21-year-old man is accused of firing nearly 100 rounds from firearms in a Mesa neighborhood drive-by shooting. The incident occurred on May 15 near Alma School and Broadway roads just after midnight. Mesa police say 21-year-old Jorge de Jesus Rubio and another man tried to get...
MESA, AZ
ABC 15 News

Child shot after two kids find gun inside Phoenix apartment

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating after one child was shot by another in a Phoenix apartment Thursday night. The incident occurred near 7th Avenue and Alta Vista Road around 9 p.m. Police say two school-aged children reportedly found a gun inside their apartment. One of the children picked...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Three taken to hospital, dog rescued after apartment fire in Mesa

MESA, AZ — Three people were taken to a hospital after a multi-unit apartment fire near Power and Broadway roads Wednesday afternoon. Crews found a 42-year-old male and a 30-year-old female outside of the apartment with significant burns. Officials say both were transported with possible life-threatening injures. A dog...
MESA, AZ

