Viral TikTok Shows Strange Creature Living In Florida Woman's Sink

TikTok users were flocking to a Florida woman's viral video to figure out what was squirming in her sink.

Chemical Kim, who's a chemistry professor living near the Florida Everglades, posted a viral TikTok of a strange creature living in the sink of her outside bathroom. She explains having the bathroom is useful after a nice swim in the pool before directing her camera to the sink's hole.

"Who could that be?" she asks, showing something staring back at her. "So, what do you think? Lizard, frog, snake?"

The video has racked up over 13.7 million views as of Monday morning (June 6).

Chemical Kim even asked her 1.1 million followers what this unexpected guest could be. Needless to say, people had some pretty colorful responses about this creature's potential identity.

"The thing Will threw up at the end of the first season of stranger things," One TikTok user says.

Another comment reads, "Looks like a nope to me."



"He’s been trying to reach you about your vehicle’s extended warranty," someone else responds.

Luckily, Chemical Kim was able to figure out what moved into her outdoor bathroom sink: a Cuban tree frog! Funny enough, several people speculated that it was a frog of some kind before she confirmed it to WOFL .