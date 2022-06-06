Whit Merrifield: 'Hard to describe' feelings inside Royals' clubhouse

Throughout the Royals' lackluster first 50-ish games of the 2022 season, there's been a lot made about how frustrated the team has been. This was a group that -- while not necessarily expected to compete for a World Series -- was supposedly primed for the 'next step' after finishing 2021 with 74 wins. Now, as of early June, FanGraphs has them projected to win even less (64) and headed towards a 95-loss campaign. Speaking to 610's Cody and Gold on Friday, Whit Merrifield tried to paint a picture of how things are going inside the team's clubhouse.

"Hard to describe the feeling in the clubhouse with where we're at and how the season's gone," he said. "I don't know where it went wrong, these first 48-49 games in. But it's gone wrong. What's happened is happened, and all we can do is show up today and try to win tonight and go from there. I wish we could change it and be in a different spot than where we're in, but we are where we are."

You can listen to Merrifield's entire interview in the embedded player below: