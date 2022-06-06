ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Idaho and firearms laws: What's legal and what's not in state

By TRISTAN LEWIS KTVB.COM
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOriginally published May 31 on KTVB.COM. In the wake of the mass shootings at the elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, and at the grocery store in Buffalo, New York, the topic of gun control is at the forefront of many minds. While it is a highly debated topic, some...

www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
