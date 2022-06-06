Idaho and firearms laws: What's legal and what's not in state

In response to Norman R. Williams’ May 29 op-ed “Greater Idaho effort won’t prevail, but we should hear movement’s message”: Voters in Eastern Oregon counties who are passing Greater Idaho measures are voicing as loudly and clearly as possible that they want their elected leaders to begin looking at moving the state border. Far from being “doomed,” border relocation could be done in a negotiated way where the compromise and engagement that Mr. Williams desires could be undertaken. Over the past 15 years, the political and cultural divide between Western and Eastern Oregon has grown immensely.

