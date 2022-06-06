Report: Rasheed Wallace to join Lakers as assistant coach

Rasheed Wallace. Joe Rondone/The Commercial Appeal via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Former NBA forward Rasheed Wallace has reached an agreement to join Darvin Ham‘s staff as an assistant coach for the Lakers, Shams Charania of The Athletic confirms.

As we relayed earlier Monday, University of Memphis head coach Penny Hardaway had suggested to The Memphis Commercial Appeal that Wallace could be headed to Los Angeles after spending the 2021-22 season as an assistant coach for the Tigers.

Wallace, who played for six NBA teams from 1995-2013, made four All-Star teams and won a championship with the Pistons in 2004. He compiled 16,006 career points and 7,404 career rebounds. He has done a little coaching since retiring, including with the Pistons in 2013-14.

Ham and Wallace were teammates in Detroit for parts of two seasons, including the 2004 championship team.