ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Report: Rasheed Wallace to join Lakers as assistant coach

By Luke Adams
Hoops Rumors
Hoops Rumors
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NhT8f_0g22rhQH00
Rasheed Wallace. Joe Rondone/The Commercial Appeal via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Former NBA forward Rasheed Wallace has reached an agreement to join Darvin Ham‘s staff as an assistant coach for the Lakers, Shams Charania of The Athletic confirms.

As we relayed earlier Monday, University of Memphis head coach Penny Hardaway had suggested to The Memphis Commercial Appeal that Wallace could be headed to Los Angeles after spending the 2021-22 season as an assistant coach for the Tigers.

Wallace, who played for six NBA teams from 1995-2013, made four All-Star teams and won a championship with the Pistons in 2004. He compiled 16,006 career points and 7,404 career rebounds. He has done a little coaching since retiring, including with the Pistons in 2013-14.

Ham and Wallace were teammates in Detroit for parts of two seasons, including the 2004 championship team.

Comments / 0

Related
Hoops Rumors

Projected first-round pick Trevor Keels staying in NBA Draft

Keels is currently No. 27 on ESPN’s big board, so he has a chance to be a first-round pick. In 36 games (30.2 MPG) for the Blue Devils, the guard averaged 11.5 PPG, 3.4 RPG, 2.7 APG and 1.2 SPG on .419/.312/.670 shooting. At just 18 years old, Keels is one of the youngest prospects in the draft.
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Celtics’ Jaylen Brown, Al Horford benefit financially from Eastern Conference Finals win

A pair of Celtics players benefited financially in a major way as a result of the team’s Game 7 win over Miami on Sunday in the Eastern Conference Finals. Swingman Jaylen Brown, who previously earned a bonus worth $321,429 for making the Eastern Finals, had that bonus voided and replaced by a bonus worth triple that amount, according to ESPN’s Bobby Marks, who tweets that Brown will receive $964,286 for making the NBA Finals.
BOSTON, MA
Hoops Rumors

Warriors' Andre Iguodala prefers not say if he intends to continue his NBA career

Warriors wing Andre Iguodala is not prepared to say whether or not he intends to continue his NBA career beyond this season, writes Mark Medina of NBA.com. “We’ll wait until we see how it ends. It can go either way with wins or losses,” Iguodala told Medina. “I know my answer. But I don’t want to put it out in the world. I don’t want to get in trouble.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

ESPN Announces Decision On Reporter Lisa Salters

Lisa Salters will remain a key part of ESPN's sports coverage for the foreseeable future. On Thursday, ESPN officially announced a multi-year contract extension for Salters. She'll continue to be the network's lead sideline reporter for its NBA coverage. Salters first joined ESPN in 2000. Since then, she has been...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Memphis, TN
Basketball
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
City
Memphis, TN
Local
Tennessee Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Memphis, TN
Sports
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
The Spun

Kanye West Has Reportedly Signed Another Big Athlete

As Kanye West continues to expand his endeavors beyond music and fashion, his latest venture, Donda Sports, signed another big name, according to TMZ. With Front Office Sports reporting, "In the last 48 hours, Kanye West and Donda Sports have signed both Aaron Donald and Jaylen Brown," via the Hollywood outlet.
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Stephen A. Smith's Performance

Tuesday morning's First Take wasn't one of ESPN star Stephen A. Smith's finest moments. During the show, he openly lamented the play of Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook. He questioned Westbrook's decision to show up to the Lakers press conference introducing new head coach Darvin Ham. His comments were...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rasheed Wallace
Person
Penny Hardaway
Person
Darvin Ham
FanSided

Norman Powell shares video of white woman harassing him at his gym

Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Norman Powell was harassed at a gym in Las Vegas by a white woman who asserted he was not “American” due to his race. Unfortunately, NBA celebrity too often comes with fan harassment, whether it’s on social media or in person. And for Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Norman Powell, it came in the form of a white woman claiming that he was “not American” because of the music he was listening to at a Las Vegas gym.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lakers#University Of Memphis#Pistons#Tigers
The Spun

Things Got Heated Between JJ Redick, Stephen A. Smith Today

Over the past few months, no one has called Stephen A. Smith out one his innacuracies more than former NBA player JJ Redick. While most of those who sit on the set tend to agree with whatever comes out of Stephen A. Smith's mouth, Redick does not. Earlier this morning, that was on full display as the former sharpshooter continued to question Smith's ridiculous takes.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
ClutchPoints

Draymond Green gets brutally honest on ugly Game 3 for Warriors vs. Celtics

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green didn’t mince words when describing his horrible performance in Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics. Green fouled out of the contest and finished with a brutal stat line of two points, four rebounds and three assists. Overall in the series, he has scored only 15 points, which is just as many fouls he has already committed.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Hoops Rumors

Hoops Rumors

3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
744K+
Views
ABOUT

Hoops Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NBA rumors. The site focuses on trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.hoopsrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy