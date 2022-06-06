City breaks ground on new elementary school

Abingdon (24-2) vs. Meridian (19-6), 1 p.m. The Skinny: The road to the Class 3 state baseball title has gone through Abingdon the last five years and that’s not just hyperbole. The Falcons lost in the state finals to Spotsylvania in 2018 and Independence in 2021, while falling to eventual state champions in the playoffs in 2017 (Turner Ashby) and 2019 (Fluvanna County). … Abingdon has won 86 of its last 96 games. … The Falcons edged Carroll County (5-4), Cave Spring (3-2) and Christiansburg (3-1) to win the Region 3D tournament. “Top to bottom I feel like Region 3D in baseball is about as good as it gets,” said Abingdon coach Mark Francisco. “To win that region is a huge accomplishment in itself.” … Abingdon’s only losses came to Daniel Boone and Sevier County from Northeast Tennessee. The Falcons also had three wins over Region 2D champ John Battle, two wins over Region 1D runner-up Lebanon and a victory over TSSAA Class 3A semifinalist Tennessee High. “Playing the schedule that we played,” Francisco said. “I think that did help us.” … Abingdon lost 10 seniors off last year’s squad, Cole Lambert and Braiden Mock are the only 12th-graders on the current squad and there were many unknowns surrounding the team when the season began. The winning ways have simply continued. “Our mantra or modus operandi is just do the best you can,” Francisco said. “We’re just focused on giving our best effort. If you do that, there’s no pressure. Just play hard and if we win or lose, at the end of the day we’ve been successful because we’ve given our best.” … There’s still plenty of talent on the field as well. Junior Ethan Gibson (12-0, 0.724 ERA, 105 strikeouts on the mound; .477, six home runs, 34 RBIs) and freshman Jett Humphreys (6-1, 1.33 ERA) anchor the pitching staff. Cole Lambert, Jack Ferguson, Braiden Mock, Elijah Parks and Landon Greer also lead the way at the plate for the Falcons. … Lambert was the quarterback of Abingdon’s football team that made the state semifinals. … Meridian finished as Region 3B runner-up and won a state quarterfinal game on the road at New Kent on Tuesday. … The school formerly known as George Mason beat Martinsville to win the 1980 VHSL Group AA state title and lost to J.J. Kelly in the 1983 Group A finals. … Independence, which beat Abingdon in last year’s Class 3 finals, dropped a 4-3 decision to Glen Allen in the Class 5 quarterfinals on Tuesday. … Spotsylvania, the site of today’s game, is about 30 minutes outside of Fredericksburg. … The original brackets released by the VHSL had Abingdon playing Lafayette in the state semifinals. Francisco didn’t find out until Wednesday afternoon that Meridian would be the semifinal opponent for the Falcons as the brackets were changed.

