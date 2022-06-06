ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, TN

NEW DETAILS: Inmate that escaped Elba correctional facility caught in Tennessee Sunday

By Seth Feiner, Mike Gurspan, Michael Rinker
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29fFOQ_0g22pqC000

MARION COUNTY, Tenn. ( WDHN ) — An inmate that escaped an Elba correctional facility late last week has been caught in Tennessee.

Local authorities believe that when he first escaped, Johnny Lewis Payne stole an Elba city truck and drove it to the Talledega region of Alabama. That truck is still missing.

Once in Talledega, after potentially running out of gas, police say Payne stole a water truck from a construction site.

Inmate escapes Elba Correctional Facility

He then drove that vehicle to Marion County, Tennessee, where he was arrested Sunday afternoon by local authorities.

Deputies say he surrendered without violence.

Payne is being held in the Marion County Jail for multiple charges including carjacking and receiving stolen property. He may also be facing additional charges from his time on the run.

The 48-year-old escaped from the facility in Coffee County Thursday and was not seen until he was captured Sunday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Elba, AL
State
Tennessee State
County
Marion County, TN
State
Alabama State
Marion County, TN
Crime & Safety
Elba, AL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Correctional Facility#County Jail#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

29K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy