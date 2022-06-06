Kate Middleton & Prince William Address Prince Louis' Funny Faces At Parade

Photo: Getty Images

Now that Queen Elizabeth II 's Platinum Jubilee celebrations have come to an end, Kate Middleton and Prince William have reflected on the experience . The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took to Instagram to share photos and even break their silence on son Prince Louis ' hilarious antics during the celebrations.

"We all had an incredible time, especially Louis…" they wrote, adding a wide-eyes emoji. On Thursday, June 2, the young royal made headlines when he made hilarious faces on the balcony during the Trooping the Colour parade . His hilarious faces were a reaction to the loud airplanes flying overhead. The 4-year-old was photographed with his eyes shut, hands over his ears, and mouth wide open while his great-grandmother calmly stood next to him for the celebration.

William and Kate spent the rest of the message expressing their gratitude for making the Queen's Platinum Jubilee special . "Thank you to everyone who turned out to show their gratitude to The Queen and her inspiring 70 years of leadership. From the crowds on the Mall to communities hosting street parties up and down the country, we hope you had a weekend to remember," they wrote. The final Jubilee event featured Louis returning to the balcony as the Queen made a surprise appearance to end the celebrations.