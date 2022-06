Dr. Dennis Gross is one of my favorite skin-care brands on the market. The formulations are the perfect blend of effective yet gentle. Each product has actives that target your concerns in a base that contains hydrating and condition ingredients that protect the skin barrier. The board-certified dermatologist-owned brand caters to all skin types and concerns, whether it's anti-aging concerns; evening out the skin tone and texture; or picks for those with acne-prone skin, sensitive skin, or even dry, dehydrated skin. Plus, some of the products from the line can tackle multiple concerns at once, so you can keep your routine streamlined. From the All-Physical Wrinkle Defense Sunscreen SPF 30 to the Advanced Retinol Overnight Peel, the products are in constant rotation in my skin-care routine.

