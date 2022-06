Night Paving of Gravelly near Nyanza – The Contractor is scheduled to pave the top lift of asphalt along Gravelly Lake Drive between Pacific Highway and Nyanza and along Nyanza, just northeast of Gravelly Lake Drive on Monday, June 13 beginning at 8:00 p.m. With cooling and laying temporary striping, the roadway should be open to traffic before 6:00 am Tuesday morning.

LAKEWOOD, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO