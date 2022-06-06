ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Officials, family speak after 5 killed amid Texas inmate hunt

By Julianna Russ
BigCountryHomepage
BigCountryHomepage
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T12rH_0g22kMlF00

HOUSTON (KXAN) – Officials and the extended family of a Texas family of five killed Thursday in Leon County spoke Friday in Houston.

The names of the five people killed were released during the news conference. Mark Collins, 66, was the grandfather to brothers Waylon Collins, 18, Carson Collins, 16, 11-year-old Hudson Collins and their cousin Bryson Collins, 11.

Steve Bezner, the senior pastor of Houston Northwest Church, said there were currently no details for the funeral services, but the church would post details on its social media feeds when they are available.

David Crain, a longtime friend of the Collins family and law enforcement member said these next few days were going to be hard.

“We suffered a loss — it’s going to be unfillable,” Crain said.

The Collins family shared photos of Mark and the four grandsons.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zUn2T_0g22kMlF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fnI8i_0g22kMlF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06U8hT_0g22kMlF00

Law enforcement believed the man responsible for the killings was an escaped convict.

Texas capital murder inmate Gonzalo Lopez, 46, escaped from a prison transport bus May 12. Lopez was on the bus with 15 other inmates and two guards on their way from Gatesville to Huntsville, Texas, when he got free from his restraints and assaulted the guards.

MORE: Escaped inmate Gonzalo Lopez shot dead by law enforcement after family of 5 killed

Thursday evening, law enforcement used spike strips to disable the stolen pickup truck Lopez was driving, and he crashed. Lopez was shot and killed by law enforcement after he began firing at the responding officials.

Jason Clark, the chief of staff for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, said Lopez had an AR-15 rifle and a pistol in his possession.

In a statement Thursday evening, Clark said there was evidence to suspect Lopez’s involvement in Thursday’s murders

Lopez was previously added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List in May.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

Comments / 3

Related
fox44news.com

Texas State Senator shares new details on Lopez’s escape

WACO, Texas (FOX 44)- Senator John Whitmire says after the death of 5 Houston residents who were shot and stabbed, there needs to be an urgency to prevent this from happening again. “We got to do more video medicine, I think you’ve got to have health care providers to go...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Gatesville, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Huntsville, TX
KCEN TV NBC 6

New details on how escapee Gonzalo Lopez escaped on prison transport

HOUSTON — As a family prepares to lay their loved ones to rest, investigators with Texas Department of Criminal Justice and Texas Department of Public Safety were back on the scene Thursday in Centerville. This comes after the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences issued preliminary causes of death for...
CENTERVILLE, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Crime Stoppers of Houston Fugitive Friday - 6/10/22

HOUSTON, TX -- In an effort to keep our neighborhoods safe, Crime Stoppers of Houston and the Harris County Sheriff's Office are seeking the public's help locating the following individuals that have active Felony and/or Misdemeanor Warrants. Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the location...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Violent Crime#Houston Northwest Church
KVUE

Queen of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church catches fire in Hostyn, Texas

HOSTYN, Texas — The Fayette County Sheriff's Office Thursday morning shared photos showing a dramatic fire at the Queen of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Hostyn, Texas. Officials first reported the fire around 7:30 a.m., stating that FM 2436 was completely shut down. They were asking the public to avoid the area so first responders could work.
FAYETTE COUNTY, TX
Nationwide Report

16-year-old Emily Castilleja dead after a crash in Houston (Houston, TX)

16-year-old Emily Castilleja dead after a crash in Houston (Houston, TX)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 16-year-old Emily Castilleja, a Milby High School student, as the girl who lost her life after a crash Monday afternoon in Houston. The fatal single-vehicle accident took place in the 100 block of Broadway near Hockley Street. The investigation reports showed that the vehicle Castilleja was riding [...]
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

2 women found dead in murder-suicide in north Harris County, HCSO says

HARRIS COUNTY – Two women were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide inside a north Harris County apartment while their 9-year-old niece was inside, deputies with Harris County Pct. 4 said. According to Constable Mark Herman, deputies responded to a weapons disturbance call to an apartment complex located in...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
bigcityreview.com

10 Best Italian Restaurants In Houston, Texas

Our 10 Best Italian Restaurants In Houston, Texas is a helpful guide in choosing the best Italian Restaurants In Houston, Texas. Whether you’re looking for some traditional Italian fare on a Friday night or want to impress your date with something more creative but still authentic, we have you covered. Italians are known for their love of food, and Houston is no exception.
HOUSTON, TX
MySanAntonio

Most LGBTQ-friendly cities: 1 Texas town in top 40, 18 near bottom of list

June is celebrated as Pride Month to honor the 1969 Stonewall Uprising, an event described as a "tipping point" in the Gay Liberation Movement, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Earlier this month, a roundup aimed to rank the most "LGBTQ-friendly" cities across the U.S. A number of Texas cities round out the bottom of the rankings, although one Texas city cracked the top 40.
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

PHOTOS: Drunk driver arrested after crashing into daycare in Fort Bend County

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas – A woman has been arrested and charged with a DWI after deputies say she rammed into a daycare after a night of drinking Thursday. According to deputies with the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office, 45-year-old Maribel Altuntas was leaving a restaurant that was in the same shopping center as the Loving Family Daycare located at 9437 Highway 6.
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
cw39.com

‘Operation Slowdown’ is underway in Fort Bend County

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Fort Bend County is partnering with TxDOT for “Operation Slowdown” to put a pause on the number of fatalities on our roadways. Beginning June 7 and running through June 21, the Sheriff`s Patrol unit is stepping up enforcement on Fort Bend roadways to remind motorists to follow posted speed limits and drive safely.
BigCountryHomepage

BigCountryHomepage

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

www.bigcountryhomepage.com is dedicated to providing local news, weather, and sports for Abilene and the Big Country.

 https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy