ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foxborough, MA

Harry Situation: Last chance for Patriots WR?

By Ethan Hurwitz
Patriot Country
Patriot Country
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rG9Lq_0g22ilhi00

In order to stick around in New England, N'Keal Harry may need to learn a new position.

FOXBORO - As news trickles in that fourth-year wide receiver N’Keal Harry will attend the New England Patriots mandatory minicamp this week, rumors are swirling that the former Arizona State product may need to step out of his comfort zone if he wants a crack at the 53-man roster this fall.

Just like Ariana Grande, Harry may be “switching positions” to continue his eventful career in New England. The team may view that they are “stuck with u” and will give him “one more time” to extend his Patriots career. Okay, enough of the references to the pop star.

According to ESPN , Harry’s “best chance” to extend his stint in Foxboro would to switch to tight end. While his odds of doing that at a high lever may be drastically lower than some of the tight ends on the roster now, production from the end of the tight end room has been sparse and could open the door for Harry to squeak in as the team’s third tight end.

Dalton Keene and Devin Asiasi are both potential cut candidates this summer after their first two seasons as pros did not go as the team had hoped, especially that the team spent two third-round picks on them both in 2020.

Harry has been absent from the team’s voluntary OTAs for the past two weeks and while skipping those did not help his cause in this offense, you cannot count him out to make a final push for the roster during the team practices.

Whether he makes the team this year or not, the team may plan to cut losses as soon as they feel is necessary. The Patriots declined his fifth-year option in May, meaning the Patriots staff does not view him as an integral piece of this offense’s future.

The writing was on all the wall for Harry, as the team brought in Tyquan Thornton during the second night of the 2022 draft and traded with the divisional rival Dolphins for DeVante Parker.

Harry will continue to draw buzz throughout New England as the former first round selection looks to finally make a name for himself, regardless of position.

Through his three years in a Patriots uniform, he has made almost no impact on the success of this team’s passing attack. In just 33 games, Harry has only 57 catches and four TDs. Dreadful statistics for the final pick of the first round back in 2019.

Other wide receivers on the roster that will compete with Harry for a final roster spot include Kristian Wilkerson, Malcolm Perry, Tre Nixon, and potentially Nelson Agholor.

All in all, why N’Keal Harry is still a Patriot is surprising to most, if not all of New England fans. He is one mediocre training camp from having Bill Belichick say “thank u, next.”

We had to slide one more song in there. Maybe Harry's swan song?

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Kansas City Chiefs Wide Receiver Announces He's Retiring

A Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver has announced his retirement from the NFL. On Wednesday, Chiefs wide receiver Gehrig Dieter announced his retirement from the league. Dieter, mostly a practice squad wide receiver, is calling it a career at 29. "I’ve decided to retire from football! Thank you for everything...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Uses 1 Word To Describe Deshaun Watson

FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd kicked off this Wednesday's edition of The Herd by addressing the latest news involving Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. New York Times reporter Jenny Vrentas recently published a detailed piece regarding Deshaun Watson and his alleged behavior off the field. He reportedly received massages from 66 different women during a 17-month period.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Football
Foxborough, MA
Football
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Foxborough, MA
Sports
City
Foxborough, MA
Daily Mail

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in 2.30am Dallas car crash aged 25 - just as he got his career back on track following felony assault acquittal

NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
NFL
The Spun

Peyton Manning Named Best Ever: NFL World Reacts

For most NFL fans - and players and coaches - the greatest quarterback of all-time is an easy answer at this point: it's Tom Brady. Brady, after all, holds a number of all-time passing records and he's won seven Super Bowls. But to Ryan Fitzpatrick, the best quarterback to ever...
NFL
The Spun

Rams Released Former Draft Pick On Wednesday

A day after beginning mandatory minicamp, the Los Angeles Rams moved on from a player who cemented an indelible spot in the franchise's history. On Wednesday afternoon, the Rams waived linebacker Travin Howard. Selected in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft, Howard played all 16 games in 2019...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Devante Parker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#American Football#Arizona State#Espn
The Spun

Patriots Release Former Michigan Standout

Tom Brady's status as both a Michigan Wolverines and New England Patriots player means the two organizations are forever linked. But one former Michigan standout won't get a chance to become the next great Wolverine-turned-Patriot. On Friday, the Patriots announced that they have signed veteran kicker Tristan Vizcaino to a...
ANN ARBOR, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Assessing the six New York Jets undrafted free agents

Following an enjoyable 2022 NFL draft, the New York Jets signed six undrafted free agents. There were a few positions of need the team was not able to upgrade during the draft. Joe Douglas ended up adding at two of the bigger concerning positions across the depth chart. The background, talent, and expectations of these rookies will be highlighted below.
NFL
Patriot Country

Patriot Country

Boston, MA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
153K+
Views
ABOUT

PatriotCountry is a FanNation channel covering the New England Patriots

 https://www.si.com/nfl/patriots

Comments / 0

Community Policy