Camarillo man arrested in murder of mother, whose body was found in apartment complex dumpster

A 25-year-old man is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday on suspicion of murdering his mother and leaving her body in a dumpster at their Camarillo apartment complex.

David Hoetzlein, of Camarillo, was arrested Friday after the body of his mother, 62-year-old Tomoko Hoetzlein, was found in a dumpster at the Las Positas Apartments, in the 300 block of Townsite Promenade on Friday morning.

After Tomoko Hoetzlein's body was found in the dumpster, Ventura County sheriff's investigators descended on the complex and served a search warrant on the apartment where she lived with her son, who was found alone. He was taken into custody, and police say evidence was found connecting David Hoetzlein to the murder of his mother.

Hoetzlein was arrested on suspicion of murder and is being held on $3 million bail. He is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday afternoon.

Police did not give a motive for the killing, but investigators believe it was an isolated incident and there was no further threat to the public.

Anyone with more information can contact Detective Michael Marco at (805) 384-4739.