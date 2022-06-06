ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camarillo man arrested in murder of mother, whose body was found in apartment complex dumpster

By Darleene Powells
 4 days ago

Police investigate possible homicide after remains are found outside a Camarillo apartment complex 02:51

A 25-year-old man is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday on suspicion of murdering his mother and leaving her body in a dumpster at their Camarillo apartment complex.

David Hoetzlein, of Camarillo, was arrested Friday after the body of his mother, 62-year-old Tomoko Hoetzlein, was found in a dumpster at the Las Positas Apartments, in the 300 block of Townsite Promenade on Friday morning.

After Tomoko Hoetzlein's body was found in the dumpster, Ventura County sheriff's investigators descended on the complex and served a search warrant on the apartment where she lived with her son, who was found alone. He was taken into custody, and police say evidence was found connecting David Hoetzlein to the murder of his mother.

Hoetzlein was arrested on suspicion of murder and is being held on $3 million bail. He is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday afternoon.

Police did not give a motive for the killing, but investigators believe it was an isolated incident and there was no further threat to the public.

Anyone with more information can contact Detective Michael Marco at (805) 384-4739.

CBS LA

New Redondo Beach ordinance carries $1,000 fine, jail time for anyone caught with a stolen catalytic converter

The Redondo Beach City Council is fighting back against catalytic converter thefts with steeper fines and penalties.A new ordinance was approved Tuesday by the Redondo Beach City Council makes it unlawful to possess a catalytic converter that's not attached to a vehicle without valid proof that the holder owns the part. Anyone found to be in violation of the ordinance is subject to a fine of $1,000 or jail time up to 12 months.The new ordinance goes into effect in 30 days.City officials say the ordinance is the latest step they've taken to crack down on catalytic converter thefts. The...
REDONDO BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Motorcycle rider killed following collision in Westlake District

One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash in the Westlake District Thursday morning, after a motorcycle rider collided with another vehicle. The crash was reported just before 5:30 near the intersection of Third Street and Rampart Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. When officers arrived, the motorcycle rider was neither conscious nor breathing, and was pronounced dead at the scene. It was not immediately clear what led up to the collision, but the driver of the car remained on scene and waited for authorities to arrive. The area was expected to remain closed for some time Thursday as the investigation continued. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Man charged with murdering scientist camping with daughters goes on trial for attacking 2 LA County sheriff's deputies

A man charged with murdering a scientist camping in Malibu Creek State Park is on trial for allegedly attacking two Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies in separate incidents while he has been in custody.Anthony Rauda, 45, is charged with attacking a female sheriff's deputy in Men's Central Jail with a shaved-down pencil after a contentious hearing on March 16 and punching a male sheriff's deputy in the jaw after a March 30, 2020 hearing in which Superior Court Judge Charlaine Olmedo refused to let the defendant represent himself.Rauda is awaiting trial in the case of 35-year-old Allergan scientist Tristan Thomas...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Woman killed, several injured in fiery crash on 118 Freeway in Porter Ranch

A large portion of the 118 Freeway in Porter Ranch was closed for several hours Friday morning after a fiery crash left one woman dead and several others injured. The crash first occurred just before 11:45 p.m. on the westbound lanes of the 118 Freeway, just east of Reseda Boulevard, when a vehicle -- filled with a family of five -- careened off the road and into an embankment, before colliding with a fuel line. This second impact caused the vehicle to catch fire, causing major damage to the vehicle. Los Angeles Police Department SWAT officers who happened to be driving by at...
LOS ANGELES, CA
