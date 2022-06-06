6 states have implemented new personal finance education requirements within the past 2 years

Ohio, Nebraska, Mississippi, Montana, Rhode Island, and New Mexico have all made significant moves in the development of their financial literacy education requirements since the onset of the pandemic. The past two years have brought increased awareness about the financial issues that young people face, including ballooning student debt and income inequality, unemployment, and recession. This, perhaps, is why a flurry of states have introduced legislation about personal finance education.

In New Mexico , new advancements include adopting personal finance education standards, requiring schools to implement these standards, and mandating that topics named in the standards be taken within another course in order to graduate. Montana also adopted personal finance education standards and requires schools to use them in shaping course material.

