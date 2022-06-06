ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best-performing REIT stocks last month

By Canva
Inflationary woes and the Federal Reserve raising interest rates continued to affect the real estate investment trust (REIT) sector. The S&P United States REIT Index has been battered in the month of May, but year-to-date returns remain slightly positive.

This month, VICI Properties Inc. completed its $17.2 billion acquisition of MGM Growth Properties, a group of 15 entertainment properties. The acquisition bumps VICI's enterprise value to an estimated $44 billion and establishes it as the owner of the most casinos on the Las Vegas Strip and the largest amount of hotel and conference real estate in the country.

In healthcare REITs, Welltower Inc., which owns senior housing, rehabilitation centers and medical offices, made a $4.8 billion all-cash offer to acquire Healthcare Realty Trust Inc., which has a portfolio of medical office buildings. Healthcare Realty Trust declined the offer, as it's currently merging with Healthcare Trust of America.

Real estate platform ZeroDown compiled a list of the best-performing REITs in May, using data from IEX Cloud . Stocks are ranked based on total returns, including dividends. All REITs based in the U.S. listed on Reit.com were considered. REITs, short for real estate investment trusts, are companies that own and operate income-producing properties such as apartments, office buildings, retail space, or timberland. To qualify as a REIT , the company must distribute 90% of taxable income to shareholders.

