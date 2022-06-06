Some school districts are required to offer personal finance education standards

Though most states offer standards for how to teach personal finance, schools are not necessarily required to follow these standards. States like Washington, Florida, Massachusetts, and Kansas offer standards for financial literacy education but do not mandate that schools implement them—they exist as suggestions, rather than rules.

In Massachusetts, which has standards for personal finance education but does not require that schools follow them, issues can arise around the logistics of teaching financial literacy. A 2021 report from the Massachusetts Financial Literacy Task Force found a lack of resources or training for teachers, as well as a shortage of class time, funding, and vetted curricula, were significant obstacles to teaching personal financial literacy.

Pennsylvania’s standards for teaching personal finance are required to be implemented when courses are taught, but since no requirement exists for actually offering financial literacy courses, putting these standards into practice is still limited. The state’s legislature is currently developing a bill that would require students to take a financial literacy course for graduation.