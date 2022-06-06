4 states have standardized testing on personal finance

Only a handful of states have standardized tests for personal finance: Utah, Missouri, Colorado, and Michigan. The course material that’s tested varies between states but is consistent among school districts within each state.

In Utah, personal finance assessments are administered after students complete a financial literacy course, which covers topics ranging from how cultural, social, and emotional influences can affect financial behavior to more technical subjects like filling out tax forms and creating budgets. In Missouri , passing a personal finance assessment is required in order to graduate, unless students are enrolled in a standalone financial literacy course. The test includes topics about investing and the stock market, savings, and inflation.