NY governor signs law raising age to own semiautomatic rifle

By MAYSOON KHAN
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New Yorkers under age 21 will be prohibited from buying semiautomatic rifles under a new law signed Monday by Gov. Kathy Hochul, making the state among the first to enact a major gun control initiative following a wave of deadly mass shootings.

Hochul, a Democrat, signed 10 public safety-related bills, including one that will require microstamping in new firearms, which could help law enforcement solve gun-related crimes.

Another revised the state’s “red flag” law, which allows courts to temporarily take away guns from people who might be a threat to themselves or others.

“In New York, we are taking bold, strong action. We’re tightening red flag laws to keep guns away from dangerous people,” Hochul said at a press conference in the Bronx.

New York’s Legislature passed the bills last week, pushing the changes through after a pair of mass shootings involving 18-year-old gunmen using semiautomatic rifles. Ten Black people died in a racist attack on a Buffalo supermarket May 14. A Texas school shooting took the lives of 19 children and two teachers 10 days later.

The quick action in New York further illustrated the sharp divide between Republican and Democratic leaders on how to respond to gun violence.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said after the massacre of children in Uvalde that government should increase security in schools and resources for mental health, but the Republican says stricter gun laws are ineffective. Fellow Republican Gov. Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee echoed similar sentiments Monday, a day after gunfire near a Chattanooga nightclub left three people dead and multiple people wounded.

In New York, most people under age 21 had already been banned from owning handguns. People age 18 and over will still be allowed to own other types of long guns, including shotguns and bolt-action rifles.

Part of New York’s new law will also require all purchasers of semiautomatic rifles to get a license, something now required only for handguns.

Proposed federal legislation that would require buyers of semiautomatic weapons to be 21 is advancing in the U.S. House, but is seen as facing long odds in the Senate.

A handful of states require people to be 21 to purchase any firearms, including Florida, which raised the age for legally purchasing a rifle after a 19-year-old gunman killed 17 people at a high school.

Hochul also signed a bill Monday that will restrict sales of bullet-resistant vests and armor only to people in certain professions.

The governor said New York will continue to invest in prevention of gun-related crimes by partnering with local communities and continuing to strengthen laws by putting pressure on Congress.

“Today is the start, and it’s not the end,” said Hochul. “Thoughts and prayers won’t fix this, but taking strong action will. We will do that in the name of the lives that have been lost, for the parents who will no longer see their children stepping off the school bus.”

Maysoon Khan is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues. Follow Maysoon Khan on Twitter.

ojai Patriot
4d ago

Ok that’s going to solve nothing. You better move the age to 21 for anyone wanting to join the military too

Curtis Liscomb
4d ago

lol sure raise the age . how.many gang bangers you but away for Violent criminal behavior ?????

qchron.com

Broad package of gun bills for NYS

Following tragedies in Buffalo, NY, and Uvalde, Texas, New York State became the first in the country to respond with new restrictions that reinforce the state’s lead on gun control. “The priority is to keep people alive,” said state Sen. John Liu (D-Bayside) in summing up the broad package...
J.M. Lesinski

Hochul Approves Extensive Legislative Package to Toughen Gun Laws

A shot of Delaware Avenue, just up the road from the Jefferson Avenue Tops in Buffalo, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently made law an extensive legislative package aimed at strengthening New York state’s gun laws and closing strategic loopholes exposed in the recent mass shootings across the United States and at home in Buffalo.
The Staten Island Advance

After San Francisco recall of its district attorney, N.Y. Republicans push for same option

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — San Francisco voters opted to recall their district attorney earlier this week, and now, New York Republicans want to give voters here the same option. A new bill, backed by Sen. Andrew Lanza (R-South Shore), Assemblyman Mike Reilly (R-South Shore) and Assemblyman Mike Tannousis (R-Staten Island/South Brooklyn) in their respective chambers, would take the first step in creating an amendment to the state constitution allowing New Yorkers to initiate recall proceedings against district attorneys.
Connecticut Public

Connecticut firearm storage law is part of U.S. House gun control package

A gun safety law first passed in Connecticut is part of a package of gun control bills being considered by the U.S. House on Wednesday. Connecticut’s Ethan’s Law, passed in 2019, requires loaded and unloaded guns to be properly secured so that people under the age 18 cannot access them. It’s named for Ethan Song, a 15-year-old from Guilford. He was accidentally shot and killed with an unsecured gun at a friend’s house.
KTAR.com

Arizona politicians react to gun control bill passing US House

PHOENIX — Arizona politicians in the U.S. House reacted Wednesday after a wide-ranging gun control bill passed mostly along party lines. The bill, which is in response to the recent deadly mass shootings at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, and an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, raises the age limit for purchasing a semi-automatic rifle to 21 years old and prohibits the sale of ammunition magazines with a capacity of more than 15 rounds among other regulations.
W42ST.nyc

If Supreme Court Allows More Guns on NYC Streets, Will Anywhere Be Safe?

New York City is bracing for the possibility that the number of individuals walking the streets with legally permitted handguns will greatly expand should the U.S. Supreme Court rule that the state’s restrictive carry permit laws are unconstitutional. Greg B. Smith, The City This article was originally published on Jun 9 5:41pm EDT by THE […] The post If Supreme Court Allows More Guns on NYC Streets, Will Anywhere Be Safe? appeared first on W42ST.
Power 93.7 WBLK

How New Gun Laws Affect Hunting In New York State

New York State is leading the nation and getting stronger gun laws than ever before. Following the string of horrific mass shootings in The United States and right here in Buffalo, NY, Governor Hochul has put new laws in place that will have an immediate impact on gun ownership in the state.
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

