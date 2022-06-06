ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Former Browns Coach Romeo Crennel Announces Retirement

By Noah Strackbein
AllSteelers
AllSteelers
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XR4DU_0g22gJgY00

After 50 years of coaching former Cleveland Browns head coach Romeo Crennel announces his retirement.

It's been quiet some time since the Pittsburgh Steelers had to deal with Romeo Crennel twice a season, but now, they won't have to again. After 50 years of coaching, Crennel announced his retirement.

Crennel was the Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator in 2000 and then their head coach from 2005-2008. He's also spent time with New York Giants, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans.

"Football has been my entire life and it's been a dream come true to coach for 50 years," Crennel said in a statement. "There are so many friends to thank who have helped me and supported me throughout my career."

Crennel was the first black head coach in Texans franchise history. He was also the first black non-interm head coach in Browns history.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Tall or Small: Steelers Offense Not Putting Limits on Receivers

Two Changes Steelers Should Make at Minicamp

Minkah Fitzpatrick Nearly Misses Top 25 Under 25

10 Players Who Impressed at Steelers OTAs

Steelers OTAs Takeaways: Still No Kenny Pickett in QB Battle

Steelers Free Agent Options to Replace Stephon Tuitt

Myles Jack's Initial Thoughts on Devin Bush, Brian Flores

Steelers OTAs Takeaways: Gunner Olszewski, Devin Bush and Some Guy Over the Fence

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

ESPN Announces Decision On Reporter Lisa Salters

Lisa Salters will remain a key part of ESPN's sports coverage for the foreseeable future. On Thursday, ESPN officially announced a multi-year contract extension for Salters. She'll continue to be the network's lead sideline reporter for its NBA coverage. Salters first joined ESPN in 2000. Since then, she has been...
NFL
The Spun

Houston Spa Owner Reveals Why Deshaun Watson Paid Her $5,000

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has 23 pending civil cases of alleged sexual assault and misconduct — each of which stem from alleged actions that took place during massage sessions. At least three of Watson's accusers worked at the same location under Houston spa owner Dionne Louis. Cash App...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Kansas City Chiefs Wide Receiver Announces He's Retiring

A Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver has announced his retirement from the NFL. On Wednesday, Chiefs wide receiver Gehrig Dieter announced his retirement from the league. Dieter, mostly a practice squad wide receiver, is calling it a career at 29. "I’ve decided to retire from football! Thank you for everything...
KANSAS CITY, MO
thecomeback.com

More disturbing details about Deshaun Watson emerge

Regardless of the fact that Deshaun Watson will not face criminal charges over the allegations made by over 20 women, the reports and revelations just keep getting worse for the Cleveland Browns quarterback. A day after a 24th woman sued Watson over allegations of sexual assault and harassment during massages,...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Cleveland, OH
Football
Cleveland, OH
Sports
City
Houston, OH
City
Houston, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Uses 1 Word To Describe Deshaun Watson

FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd kicked off this Wednesday's edition of The Herd by addressing the latest news involving Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. New York Times reporter Jenny Vrentas recently published a detailed piece regarding Deshaun Watson and his alleged behavior off the field. He reportedly received massages from 66 different women during a 17-month period.
CLEVELAND, OH
Daily Mail

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in 2.30am Dallas car crash aged 25 - just as he got his career back on track following felony assault acquittal

NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
NFL
Jake Wells

(Opinion) The Browns are in serious trouble

No matter what happens this season, the Cleveland Browns are in serious trouble. If they win, they still lose in the eyes of many fans. If they lose, they lose. The Browns are in the middle of a total quarterback mess, and relief seems to be far off in the distance.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Romeo Crennel
The Spun

Former NFL Player Reportedly Arrested Following Airport Fight

A former NFL player was reportedly arrested following an alleged fight at an airport. Brendan Langley, a former Denver Broncos wide receiver who's since played in the CFL, was reportedly arrested at Newark Liberty International Airport. According to a report from TMZ, Langley allegedly got into a fight with a...
NEWARK, NJ
The Spun

Look: Mina Kimes' Take On Deshaun Watson Is Going Viral

Jenny Vrentas dropped a bombshell report this Tuesday that fully described Deshaun Watson's alleged behavior off the field. The quarterback of the Cleveland Browns reportedly received massages from 66 different women during a 17-month period. The NFL has not yet disciplined Watson for the 24 civil lawsuits he's facing. That...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Browns Player Has Brutally Honest Admission On Baker Mayfield

At this point, it seems almost inevitable that Baker Mayfield has played his last game with the Cleveland Browns. The team excused the quarterback from mandatory minicamp, which was described as a mutual decision. Ever since the Browns acquired Deshaun Watson, it was always a matter of when and where Mayfield gets moved.
CLEVELAND, OH
architecturaldigest.com

NFL Star Von Miller Lists Massive Ranch-Style Colorado Home for $4.125 Million

Whether you stay with the same team your whole career or bounce around, life as a professional athlete is replete with cross-country travel. After ten seasons with the Denver Broncos, then a mid-season trade to the Los Angeles Rams in 2021, football star Von Miller is bouncing to the East Coast to play for the Buffalo Bills. As such, the linebacker has listed his sprawling Foxfield, Colorado, home for $4.125 million.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#American Football#Browns Coach#The Pittsburgh Steelers#New York Giants#Kansas City Chiefs#Texans
ClutchPoints

Browns make unsurprising Baker Mayfield decision for minicamp

The Cleveland Browns are still looking to find a solution to their Baker Mayfield problem. With no trade partner emerging yet, the Browns are following in the footsteps of the 49ers and Jimmy Garoppolo and have decided to excuse Mayfield from mandatory minicamp, according to Nate Ulrich. The decision to excuse Mayfield from camp was mutual between the quarterback and the team, as the former No. 1 pick continues to push for a move out of Cleveland.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

The Seahawks Seem To Be Preparing For A Big Move

It’s tough for Seattle Seahawks fans to remain optimistic nowadays. After all, they’ve lost two franchise icons in Russell Wilson and Bobby Wagner to the Denver Broncos and the Los Angeles Rams, respectively. Likewise, they are playing in one of the toughest divisions in the NFL because the...
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Spun

Former NFL Executive Reveals Gut Feeling On Deshaun Watson

Earlier this week, New York Times reporter Jenny Vrentas published a detailed piece regarding Deshaun Watson that detailed a pattern of alleged misconduct. In the wake of this report, former Green Bay Packers executive Andrew Brandt doesn't believe Watson will play in 2022. During an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Brandt openly questioned if the NFL will allow Watson to see the field this season.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s shaky on-field moment amid controversy

Deshaun Watson remains a quarterback for the Cleveland Browns despite the controversies surrounding him, and it is going to take an extraordinary effort from him to mentally block out the thought of his off-the-field issues and just play football. During a practice session with the Browns, Watsons showed some cracks in his game, including this pass he threw that got picked by safety John Johnson III.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Everyone's Making Same Joke About Baker Mayfield Today

With each passing day, the Deshaun Watson situation looks worse. And with it looking like Cleveland's $230 million QB will face further discipline from the league, fans attention turned towards Baker Mayfield. Joking that this is what the Browns should expect from the former first overall pick once Watson gets...
CLEVELAND, OH
AllSteelers

AllSteelers

Pittsburgh, PA
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
789K+
Views
ABOUT

AllSteelers is a FanNation channel covering the Pittsburgh Steelers

 https://www.si.com/nfl/steelers

Comments / 0

Community Policy