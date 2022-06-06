ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trona, CA

Navy investigating fatal F/A-18 Super Hornet crash in Trona

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37cq9T_0g22eMP900

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZYurr_0g22eMP900
U.S. Navy pilot killed in Super Hornet crash on Friday identified 00:27

The United States Navy is investigating a fatal fighter jet crash in Trona on June 3, which left one pilot dead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uILRR_0g22eMP900
United States Navy

The crash occurred at around 2:30 p.m. as Lieutenant Richard Bullock was performing a training mission in an unpopulated area of the Mojave Desert.

Bullock, who was flying an F/A-18E Super Hornet fighter jet, was killed in the crash.

No civilians were injured during the crash, and both the Navy and local authorities were working to investigate the incident and recover the aircraft.

Bullock was based at Naval Air Station Lemoore, where he was assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron 113.

Comments / 0

Related
L.A. Weekly

Joyce Ann Ellis Dies in Motorhome Collision on Interstate 15 [Barstow, CA]

76-Year-Old Woman Dead after Fatal Accident near Main Street. The incident happened around 11:02 p.m., near Main Street. According to reports, the driver of a pickup-truck lost control and struck an RV. In addition, the impact of the crash trapped six people inside the RV. Moreover, at least one of...
BARSTOW, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man Killed in Lancaster Motorcycle Crash

LANCASTER – A man in his 20s was killed in Lancaster after his motorcycle crashed into a telephone pole, police said Friday. Deputies from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station responded at approximately 10:15 p.m. Thursday to the 45500 block of Division Street where they located the victim after the crash, said Sgt. Lee Schriever.
NBC News

Pilot killed in Navy jet fighter crash in California desert

TRONA, Calif. — A Navy fighter jet crashed Friday in the Southern California desert, killing the pilot, authorities said. An F/A-18E Super Hornet based at Naval Air Station Lemoore went down at about 2:30 p.m. in the area of Trona, an unincorporated Mojave Desert community in San Bernardino County, the Navy announced in a statement.
TRONA, CA
Key News Network

1 Killed in 210 Freeway Collision Involving Big Rig and Work Van

San Bernardino, CA: One person was discovered trapped and deceased in a work van after a traffic collision with a big rig on the 210 Freeway early Thursday morning. San Bernardino County Fire Department was dispatched around 12:05 a.m. June 9, to a traffic collision with an individual trapped in vehicle. California Highway Patrol reported the collision involved a big rig and work van on the Eastbound 210 Freeway in San Bernardino, before the Del Rosa exit.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Lemoore, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Trona, CA
vvng.com

Boy burned during house fire in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — An 8-year-old boy was transported to a hospital after he was burned during a house fire in Victorville. At approximately 6:30 pm, on Thursday, June 9, 2022, crews from the Victorville Fire Department and San Bernardino County Fire were dispatched to a structure fire on Silica Drive in the South East portion of the city.
VICTORVILLE, CA
paininthepass.info

Pickup Pulling An SUV On A Trailer Lost Control Crashes Into Another Vehicle On Hwy 138

PHELAN, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A pickup truck pulling a trailer that overturned while taking a sharp corner crashed into another vehicle on Highway 138 Thursday afternoon. The crash happened at 3:26pm Thursday June 9, 2022. The collision happened about a mile from Interstate 15 at the sharp turn of the highway on the Hesperia side. California Highway Patrol, and San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the accident. They located a older bluish Dodge Ram pulling a Ford Expedition on the trailer and a gray Dodge Ram pickup.
PHELAN, CA
paininthepass.info

Another Brush Fire Erupts On Hwy 173 In Hesperia

HESPERIA, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> Firefighters made quick work of a small brush fire that broke out on Highway 173 early Friday morning, this is the second such fire to break out near the same area in a week. The Mojave Incident fire was reported at about 10:25am,...
HESPERIA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Bullock
L.A. Weekly

Susie Swanson Killed in Traffic Crash at San Bernardino Intersection [San Bernardino County, CA]

San Bernardino Crash Left One Victorville Woman Dead. According to the initial investigation, the incident happened around 2:58 p.m. when a vehicle collided with a San Bernardino County Fire Department vehicle. Eventually, first responders arrived and transported the passenger of the car, 60-year-old Susie Swanson, to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
paininthepass.info

Motorcycle Rider Hit And Killed On Southbound I-215 At 5th Street

SAN BERNARDINO, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A motorcycle rider was hit and killed Wednesday night on Interstate 215. California Highway Patrol and firefighters from San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the traffic accident. The accident was reported at about 8:30pm, Wednesday June 8, 2022, on southbound Interstate 215 at the 5th Street exit.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
CBS LA

Carjackers arrested while spray-painting stolen vehicle in Apple Valley

Deputies arrested two carjackers after a resident spotted them spray painting the stolen vehicle behind their home.According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, Ronald Million, 26, and Jonathan Million, 34, carjacked and robbed a man Tuesday afternoon near Deep Creek and Artistic Alley in Apple Valley after the victim gave them a ride. The man suffered minor injuries when the Millions pushed him to the ground. They then drove the victim's silver 2017 Hyundai Elantra to their home. The next morning, deputies responded to a call of people spray-painting a car behind a residence in the 10200 block of Deep Creek Road in Apple Valley.The Sheriff's Department ordered the two out of their homes using the PA system on one of their air units. Both of the suspects were arrested without incident and are both being held on a $250,000 bail each.
APPLE VALLEY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Navy#Traffic Accident#Super Hornet#The United States Navy#Strike Fighter Squadron
theavtimes.com

Man gets 30-to-life for crash that killed 2 teens in Palmdale

PALMDALE – A man convicted in a hit-and-run crash in Palmdale that killed two teenagers last year was sentenced Friday to 30 years to life in state prison. William Alexander Marquez, now 36, was convicted May 16 of two counts each of murder, gross vehicular manslaughter and hit-and-run in connection with the Jan. 30, 2021 collision that killed Albert Cruz, 17, and Sergio Martinez, 18, according to Ricardo Santiago of the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
PALMDALE, CA
kclu.org

Man dead after pursuit involving murder suspects on Central Coast, but officers didn't fire shots

A wild car chase involving some murder suspects on the Central Coast led to the arrest of a teenager, and the discovery of the body of a man. It started Wednesday afternoon in the Paso Robles area. San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s deputies spotted a vehicle wanted in connection with a murder in Lompoc Sunday. It led to a high speed chase on Highway 46. The pursuit continued into Kern County, where the car stopped and two people fled into an orchard.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
redlandscommunitynews.com

Yucaipa deputy and RHS graduate commended for saving a life

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Matthew Villalpando recently earned a prestigious Sheriff’s Lifesaving Award for his efforts. Yucaipa Police Department Lt. Robert Warrick, second in command at the station, commended Villalpando on his quick actions and compassion. “We at the Yucaipa Police Station are extremely proud of...
YUCAIPA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
truecrimedaily

Authorities search for 3 men after body found in California desert

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. (TCD) -- A homicide investigation is underway after the body of a 62-year-old man was found in the California desert last week. According to a news release from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office, a motorist on Sheep Creek Road in El Mirage, California, witnessed three people carrying a body on Friday, June 3. The men allegedly placed the body, later identified as Renming Chen, on the side of the road near the open desert. The witness reportedly pulled over and called 911, and the three suspects fled the scene.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
zachnews.net

Needles, CA: Local man arrested after deputies served search warrant and recovered firearms, ammunition and narcotics.

Source: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station (Information and Press Release) Needles, California: A local man was arrested on Thursday, June 9th, 2022 after deputies served search warrant and recovered firearms, ammunition and narcotics. According to a press release from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s...
NEEDLES, CA
onscene.tv

Fast Growing Brush Fire Scorches 95 Acres | Hesperia

06.06.2022 | 5:00 PM | HESPERIA – Firefighters were dispatched for reports of a smoke check in the area of Hwy 173 and Hwy 138. The first unit arrived on scene and reported a brush fire burning on both sides of the highway. A full vegetation fire response was requested with full aircraft on order. The fire quickly grew and was well established on both sides of the highway. Several homes were threatened and at least one structure could be seen that was destroyed. Per SB County Fire, there is a burn victim, however, no information regarding the victim is known. As of now, the fire is holding at approximately 95 acres. The cause of the fire is under investigation by San Bernardino County Fire and CalFire arson investigators. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
HESPERIA, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
118K+
Followers
22K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy