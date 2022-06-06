ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

2023 Auburn basketball target will visit the Plains on June 20

By Brody Smoot
 4 days ago
On Sunday, 247Sports national recruiting analyst Brandon Jenkins reported that 2023 center Baye Fall would be visiting Auburn on June 20th. It will be the first time that Fall has been able to make it to the Plains.

Fall is regarded as a five-star according to 247Sports’ recruiting rankings. He is listed at 6-foot-10 and 205 pounds. Thus far, the product of Denver Prep Academy has taken just two unofficial visits — Arkansas and Seton Hall. Auburn will be the first school that Fall will take an official visit to. After his visit to Auburn, he plans on taking an official visit to Texas on September 10th.

Interestingly enough, the Auburn coaching staff has also shown interest in Fall’s teammate at Denver Prep — Assane Diop. However, he hasn’t received an offer. Recently, Jenkins caught up with Fall to discuss some of the schools in his recruitment process, and here is what Fall said about Auburn:

“I am talking to Bruce Pearl and Wes Flanigan. I like how they play. What they did with Jabari Smith stood out a lot to me. They play in the SEC and I like that conference.”

It will be interesting to see how much Bruce Pearl and his staff decide to pursue Fall. After all, the Tigers have had success on the recruiting trail as of late.

Comments / 0

