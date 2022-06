- In a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed on May 17, 2022, by Mitch Carmichael, the Secretary of State for Economic Development of West Virginia, and Yong Soo Jun, Chairman of UNDBIO, Inc. the State of West Virginia agreed to provide fiscal, tax, and other incentives to promote UNDBIO’s production of insulin in West Virginia. Secretary Carmichael also pledged to work with state, county, and local officials to promote UNDBIO’s insulin production.

