Bradley Cooper & Matt Bomer Kiss While Filming Scenes For New Movie ‘Maestro’: Photos

Bradley Cooper and Matt Bomer got up close and personal while filming a scene in the Maestro, the Netflix biopic about composer Leonard Bernstein. Bradley, 47, portrays the late conductor and mastermind behind the music of West Side Story, Peter Pan, and much more. It’s unclear who Matt, 44, will play, as his role is unlisted on IMDB, but these photos suggest he will be one of Leonard’s lovers. In one shot, Matt has his hands against Bradley’s cheek in a deep kiss.

Judging by the manner of their dress, Bradley and Matt’s kissing scene will happen earlier in the movie, when Leonard is middle-aged. The composer was 72 when he passed away from a heart attack brought on by mesothelioma in 1990. Bradley, who is also directing Maestro, donned prosthetics and a white wig to portray an older Bernstein. The first photos of the transformation left fans shocked, as the A Star Is Born actor was completely unrecognizable.

Bradley also appeared alongside Carey Mulligan, who plays Leonard’s wife, Felicia Montealegre, in the film. Leonard and Felicia were married from 1951 until she died of lung cancer in 1978. The drama will span more than 30 years of Bernstein’s career and will focus on the complexities of his marriage with Montealegre.

According to his West Side Story collaborator Arthur Laurents, Bernstein was “a gay man who got married. He wasn’t conflicted about it at all. He was just gay,” per The Guardian. “You are a homosexual, and you may never change,” Felicia wrote Leonard before they were married, per Reuters.

The letter, written in either late 1951 or early 1952 before their nuptial, was published in The Letters of Leonard Bernstein in 2014. “First: We are not committed to a life sentence – nothing is really irrevocable, not even marriage (though I used to think so),” she wrote. “Second: you are a homosexual and may never change – you don’t admit to the possibility of a double life, but if your peace of mind, your health, your whole nervous system depend on a certain sexual pattern, what can you do?”

“Third: I am willing to accept you as you are, without being a martyr or sacrificing myself on the L.B. altar. (I happen to love you very much – this may be a disease and if it is what better cure?),” she concluded. During two engagements and a 25-year marriage, the couple would welcome three children together: Jamie Bernstein, Alexander Bernstein, and Nina Bernstein Simmons.

Maestro will be produced by Martin Scorsese, Steven Spielberg, Kristie Macosko Krieger, Fred Berner, and Amy Durning. The film’s cast includes Maya Hawke and Sarah Silverman, who will play Bernstein’s sister.