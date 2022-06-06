ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stearns County, MN

KARE in the Air: Nistler's lilac labyrinth is a short-term attraction

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTEARNS COUNTY, Minn. — "KARE in the Air" is back, with our drone above a sight you can only see a few weeks out of the whole year. The lilac labyrinth that sits between St. Cloud and Cold Spring was...

KROC News

Just Under 1,000 Pounds of Salads Made in Minnesota Recalled

Close to 1,000 Pounds of Made In Minnesota Salads Recalled. salads, made right here in Minnesota, have been recalled due to contamination by Listeria monocytogenes. The salads were made by Northern Tier Bakery, in St. Paul, Park, Minnesota, and were available in Minnesota and Wisconsin. The salads were produced from...
ROCHESTER, MN
106.9 KROC

Colorful Candy Shop May be Minnesota’s Smallest Candy Store

I think most Minnesotans are familiar with Minnesota's Largest Candy Store. That's literally what they named themselves but it's true, it's the largest candy shop in Minnesota! But what about the other side of things, the smallest candy store in Minnesota? I may have found it, and it's up in Ottertail.
KARE

Grow with KARE: Navigating the fertilizer aisle

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — So you want to fertilize… but the aisle has so many options. Three numbers, found on all fertilizers, are the key to choosing what’s right for your plants. The numbers represent the ratio of nitrogen, phosphorous and potassium in the fertilizer. Higher numbers mean the nutrients are available to the plant right away. Lower numbers like those on natural fertilizers mean less is available right away. But natural fertilizers are generally better at feeding long term.
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Your Central Minnesota Guide To Strawberry Picking

Its June! I almost forgot that it's time to pick strawberries. I checked out some local places that you can visit to do your strawberry picking and here is a list of local central Minnesota strawberry picking destinations, plus some other great garden goods that you'll want to get while you're visiting.
MONTICELLO, MN
kfgo.com

Minnesota weather man wins big on “Jeopardy!”

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A Minnesota meteorologist has won more than $75,000 over three days on “Jeopardy!”. Eric Ahasic took home his biggest haul on Wednesday with $35,600 to bring his total winnings to $75,600. He earned $5,000 in Wednesday’s Final Jeopardy! segment, which posed this answer: “A...
US News and World Report

Minnesota Meteorologist Takes Home $75K on 'Jeopardy!'

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota meteorologist has won more than $75,000 over three days on “Jeopardy!”. The St. Paul Pioneer Press reported that Eric Ahasic took home his biggest haul on Wednesday with $35,600 to bring his total winnings to $75,600. He earned $5,000 in Wednesday’s...
MINNESOTA STATE
Sasquatch 107.7

We Now Know What The Purple Flowers Are in Minnesota Ditches

Have you noticed the gorgeous purple flowers that are popping up in ditches and by yards in Southeast Minnesota? Do you know what they are? I live just outside of Rochester and I have a ton on my acreage. I know we aren't the only state with these flowers though because I was in Madison, Wisconsin last weekend and the purple was following me the entire time. If you are thinking these are phlox...they aren't.
ROCHESTER, MN
Bring Me The News

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, June 10

Friday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 2,028 newly reported cases and 12 reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 12,713. Through June 9, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 409 (up from 406 on June 8). Of those hospitalized, 34 people are in intensive care (down from 41) and 375 are in non-ICU care (up from 365).
voiceofalexandria.com

Five central Minnesota students cited for fight at school

(St. Cloud, MN) -- Five central Minnesota high school students have been cited after an assault at a St. Cloud high school last week. Police say a 15-year-old student at Apollo High School was assaulted at around 2 pm on June 2nd. Investigators say the teen had gone to the bathroom in order to settle a disagreement with another 15-year-old. When the victim got there, the other boy and four friends were waiting and started punching and kicking the victim.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
CBS Minnesota

VIDEO: Coyote Seen Following Bear In Minnetonka

MINNETONKA, Minn. (WCCO) — A homeowner in Minnetonka captured a unique sight last month on an outside camera. The video, taken at night, shows a bear walking in front of a Glen Lake dock. Then, a coyote comes into the frame, following the bear. Both are walking at a somewhat leisurely pace. But are we looking at the bear’s last moments, a friendship, or something else? Jason Abraham with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ Division of Fish and Wildlife says it’s hard to say for sure. “It’s completely possible that these two guys were just hanging out looking for food, maybe found something, a little something to eat,” Abraham said. Bear walks from right to left, with a coyote following. DNR bear biologist Andrew Tri thinks the coyote is along for the bear’s leftovers. “The more you learn about wildlife, the more that you’re surprised as time goes on,” Tri said. “I’ve never seen anything like this ever in the wild.” DNR experts say it has been an active spring for bear sightings in the metro. Securing pet food, trash, bird feeders and grills will help keep them out of your yard. If you have pictures and videos you’d like to share, please go here.
MINNETONKA, MN
Bring Me The News

Sunny D rips on Minnesota in Taco Bell Defy tweet

The brand wars have arrived in Minnesota, with Sunny D taking a swipe at the Land of 10,000 Lakes over its new Taco Bell Defy. In case you've missed it, the first ever "Defy" concept from Taco Bell opened this week in Brooklyn Park: a new bank-like haven for phone orders with food delivered to drivers via an elevator chute.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
thenewsleaders.com

Polka maestro Neuman to perform at ‘Swing into Summer”

A free concert series dubbed “Swing into Summer!” will take place every Tuesday (except July 5) through July 26 from 5:30-7 p.m. on the grounds of the Sartell Community Center. The series began June 7 with a performance by the Riverside Jazz Band. The next concert, June 14,...
SARTELL, MN

