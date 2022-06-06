Man carjacked while sleeping in car near Forest Park Southeast

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A 40-feet crater opened up at the intersection of Blair and Ferry just west of Interstate 70 in north St. Louis City after a sewer gave way Thursday. The Missouri Sewer District tells News 4 the sewer giving way and the recent rain caused the whole ground underneath the road to collapse. The hole has been partially filled in but is not quite up to street level yet.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 13 HOURS AGO