Saint Louis, MO

Man carjacked while sleeping in car near Forest Park Southeast

By Joshua Robinson
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police found a 33-year-old man that was carjacked near a Forest Park Southeast neighborhood Sunday....

Gregory Pigram
4d ago

Why would a person would be sleeping in their car in Forest Park neighborhood period and his car door's where unlocked he must was high are drunk. at least they didn't kill him. Thank God 🙏😊

FOX2Now

2 men shot, 1 killed outside Metro East supermarket

MADISON, Ill. – A gunman shot two men, one fatally, in the parking lot of a Metro East supermarket Thursday evening. Investigators say Reginald Beasley III, 28, of East St. Louis, Illinois, died from injuries in the shooting. A 35-year-old man was shot and hurt, but treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
MADISON, IL
KMOV

Carjacker steals SUV at St. Charles gas station, hits owner with his own car

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police in St. Charles County are searching for a carjacking suspect who allegedly hit a man at a gas station Tuesday morning. At 6:30 a.m., a man drove his 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee to a gas station in the 14700 block of Highway 67 in West Alton. The man left his SUV unattended at the pump. Police said a man jump inside the SUV and started to drive off. The suspect then hit the car owner who tried to stop the carjacking.
SAINT CHARLES COUNTY, MO
KMOV

1-year-old shot in the head in Fairgrounds neighborhood

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A 1-year-old was shot in north St. Louis Friday evening, police said. The child was shot in the head and was listed in critical and unstable condition. The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. at Lee and Pleasant in the Fairgrounds neighborhood. Another person, around 23 years...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
