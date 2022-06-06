ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howard County, MD

Baltimore Woman & Ellicott City Man Killed In Howard County Crashes, Police Say

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oO0pe_0g22UyDT00

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore woman and an Ellicott City man were killed Monday in a pair of unrelated traffic crashes, authorities said.

Shortly after 6:30 a.m., officers were called to the ramp connecting Interstate 95 and Route 175 in Elkridge for a two-vehicle crash, Howard County Police said.

When they arrived, officers determined that the driver of a Honda Civic had run a red light and was struck by a Hyundai Elantra heading west on I-75, police said.

The Honda’s driver, 38-year-old Latasha Maria Curtis Barrett of Baltimore, died at the scene. The Hyundai’s driver was taken to a hospital for treatment.

About 8 a.m., a passerby tipped police off to a body in the woods on the westbound side of Route 99 near Weatherstone Drive in Ellicott City.

Investigators believe the victim, 54-year-old Michael Kevin Fitzpatrick of Ellicott City, was walking along the road when he was struck by a vehicle.

Anyone with information about either crash is asked to call police at 410-313-STOP or via email at HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov .

Related
CBS Baltimore

Police Locate Jeep Sought In Connection With Fatal Ellicott City Hit-And-Run

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Howard County police on Friday said they’ve located a white Jeep that was sought in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a man in Ellicott City over the weekend. No charges were announced. “There is no additional information at this time, but the investigation is ongoing,” police said. On Thursday, police said they were looking for the Jeep after a driver struck and killed 54-year-old Michael Fitzpatrick at 11 p.m. Sunday on Old Frederick Road near Weatherstone Drive. Investigators believe the victim was walking along the roadway when he was struck. Fitzpatrick’s body was found Monday morning on the side of the road, along with a piece of a fender nearby. Police said they obtained video from a nearby residence that showed a white Jeep Wrangler near the scene.
ELLICOTT CITY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Vehicle Of Interest Sought In Fatal Ellicott City Hit-And-Run

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Howard County Police are seeking public assistance in identifying a vehicle of interest in a hit-and-run crash that killed a man in Ellicott City over the weekend. Investigators believe a white Jeep Wrangler struck and killed 54-year-old Michael Fitzpatrick at 11 p.m. Sunday on Old Frederick Road near Weatherstone Drive. Police believe the victim was walking along the roadway when he was struck. Fitzpatrick’s body was found Monday morning on the side of the road, along with a piece of the Jeep’s white fender nearby. Police said they obtained video from a nearby residence that showed a white Jeep Wrangler near the scene. They expect that the vehicle has front-end damage, likely on the passenger’s side. Investigators are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information. Anyone with information or doorbell video in the area is asked to contact police at 410-313-STOP or HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.
ELLICOTT CITY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man found unresponsive on West Baltimore street was killed, autopsy shows

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore police have determined that a man found unresponsive in March and later died was the victim of a homicide. Police said they found 63-year-old Anthony Barksdale unconscious around 6:30 a.m. on March 18 in the 1800 block of West Lexington Street in the city's Franklin Square section. He was taken to a hospital, where he died later that day.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Police Looking For ‘Critically Missing’ Woman & 1-Year-Old

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County police are asking for help finding a missing 30-year-old woman and 1-year-old child. Sherri Addison, 30, and the child, 1-year-old Kylie Coates, were last seen in the Essex area, according to details provided by police. Addison is described as 5-foot-1 and 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. The child also has brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 410-307-2020. 🚨#CriticalMissing 30-year-olf Sherri Addison (5'1 130lbs) Brown hair, brown eyes and 1-year-old Kylie Coates (1'6 22lbs) brown hair, brown eyes. Last seen in the Essex area. Anyone with any information is requested to call 911 or 410-307-2020. #HelpLocate #Missing pic.twitter.com/hZqkBLG4ro — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) June 10, 2022
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Vehicle crashes into building in Joppa

JOPPA, MD—Crews responded to a crash in the Joppa area on Friday morning. At around 7 a.m., units responded to a call involving a vehicle that had gone off of the road and subsequently crashed into a building at the intersection of Joppa Road and Philadelphia Road. A building inspector was summoned to examine the building, according to the Joppa-Magnolia … Continue reading "Vehicle crashes into building in Joppa" The post Vehicle crashes into building in Joppa appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man In Critical Condition, Two Women Injured In Prince George’s County Mall Shooting; Suspects At Large

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two suspects are at large after two women and one man were shot Friday at a shopping mall in Prince George’s County, authorities said. The shooting unfolded about 12:45 p.m. near the entrance to The Shops at Iverson in Temple Hills, Prince George’s County Police said. Two men got into an argument with another group at the entrance of the shopping center, and the argument escalated into gunfire, police said. The two suspects allegedly fled the scene fled on foot. The male victim is in critical condition, while the women are suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Efforts are underway...
TEMPLE HILLS, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man Charged In Smithsburg Mass Shooting Worked Shift Before Getting Gun From His Car, Killing Coworkers, Officials Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A manufacturing plant employee in west Maryland worked a full shift Thursday getting a gun and shooting four co-workers, killing three of them, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said Friday. Authorities identified the suspect as 23-year-old Joe Louis Esquivel. He faces over two dozen charges including three counts of first- and second-degree murder, three counts of attempted first-degree murder and a slew of assault and firearms-related offenses. Police were called to a shooting at the Columbia Machine plant in Smithsburg about 2:30 p.m., where they found an injured 42-year-old employee near the business and learned the suspect was gone,...
SMITHSBURG, MD
Daily Voice

Rockville Woman Shot In Head (DEVELOPING)

A woman was purportedly shot in the head in a Rockville apartment early Friday, June 10, according to preliminary and unconfirmed reports. The victim was found bleeding profusely from the gunshot wound inside her apartment at 731 Monroe Street, shortly before 10 a.m., Friday, June 10. A 9mm magazine was...
ROCKVILLE, MD
Daily Voice

Man Trapped Under Car In Baltimore Dies

A 71-year-old died after he was struck by a car and became trapped underneath it Thursday, June 9 in Baltimore, police said. The 37-year-old driver remained at the scene — the intersection at Pennsylvania Avenue and Mosher Street — after the 4:45 p.m. incident, according to city police.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Anne Arundel County Officer Charged With Assault, Suspended With Pay

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An Anne Arundel County police officer accused in an assault case was suspended with pay Friday, authorities said. Cpl. Trey Keller, an eight-year veteran of the agency, is charged with second-degree assault and fourth-degree sex offense, according to court records. Keller was placed on administrative leave Friday after the court summons charging him with those offenses was issued, the Anne Arundel County Police Department said. The charges stem from allegations that arose this week about an “assault and harassment incident” involving a contractual employee, police said. Details on the circumstances of the allegations were not immediately clear. Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call the police department’s Office of Professional Standards at 410-222-8741.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

55-Year-Old Man Arrested In Connection With 2021 Highlandtown Murder

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 55-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murder of a 51-year-old woman he allegedly shot in his Highlandtown home last year, Baltimore police said. On Oct. 28, 2021, officers responded to the 200 block of S. Bouldin Street for a report of a shooting and found Stacy Hill inside suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to a local hospital and listed in grave condition. She died later that day, and on Nov. 1, police identified her as the victim of a homicide. Police on Friday alleged Harry Wallace Jr. shot Hill in the chest during a domestic dispute. An arrest warrant for Wallace was obtained on June 7, and he was detained two days later and transported to the Central Booking Intake Facility, police said. He has been charged with second-degree murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault and multiple weapons charges, according to court records.  
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

