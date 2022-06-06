ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annapolis Jail Employee Charged With Sex Offense Against Inmate

By CBS Baltimore Staff
 4 days ago
ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — The employee of a jail in Annapolis was charged Sunday with committing a sex offense against an inmate, Anne Arundel County Police said.

Officers responded at 5:30 p.m. Sunday to the Jennifer Road Detention Center for the alleged sex offense. Investigators found Joseph Oluwafemi Osiberu, of Upper Marlboro, assaulted an inmate, police said.

Osiberu, 41, is charged with fourth-degree sex offense and second-degree assault.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about this or other incidents to 410-222-1960 or the TipLine 410-222-4700.

Baltimore, MD
