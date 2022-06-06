Angels Begin Homestand, Mired in Longest Losing Streak Since 2016

Photo: Getty Images

ANAHEIM (CNS) - The Los Angeles Angels will try to end their longest losing streak since 2016 when they face the Boston Red Sox Monday evening to begin a seven-game homestand at Angel Stadium.

The Angels lost their 11th consecutive game Sunday, losing to the Philadelphia Phillies, 9-7, when Bryson Scott hit a 3-2 curveball from Jimmy Herget for a three-run homer with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning.

The Angels (27-28) have dropped from one game behind the AL West- leading Houston Astros to 8 1/2 back during the losing streak, their longest since an 11-game losing streak from Aug. 4-15, 2016.

The Angels are the fourth team since 1900 to be 10 or more games over .500 and have a losing streak to fall back to .500 or worse, joining 1991 Cincinnati Reds, 1978 Oakland A's and 1970 Chicago Cubs, according to the Elias Sports Bureau, the official statistic service of Major League Baseball.

Right-hander Noah Syndergaard (4-3) will start for the Angels after allowing five runs on seven hits in 2 1/3 innings in a 9-1 loss to the New York Yankees Tuesday. Syndergaard is 3-0 with a 1.48 ERA in four starts at Angel Stadium and 1-3 with a 7.88 ERA in four starts on the road.

Right-hander Michael Wacha (3-1) will pitch for Boston, winners of four games in a row. The Red Sox are 27-27 and lead the Angels in the race for the American League's third and final wild-card playoff berth.

Following four games against the Red Sox, the New York Mets will make their first visit to Angel Stadium since 2014 for a three-game series beginning Friday. The Mets have MLB's second-best record, 37-19.

The first 25,000 fans in attendance Friday will receive a rope hat. The Angels will wear their City Connect jerseys for the first time Saturday. A fireworks show will follow Saturday's game.

The first 20,000 children ages 3-13 in attendance Sunday will receive a pop-it spinner.

Friday's game will be televised exclusively by Apple TV+ and will be available across devices where Apple TV+ can be found, including on the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV 4K and HD, and on tv.apple.com, along with select smart televisions, gaming consoles and cable set-top boxes.

Sunday's game will be an ESPN "Sunday Night Baseball" telecast. All the other games will be televised by Bally Sports West.