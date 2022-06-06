ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia Police Holding Gun Buyback At Eagles’ Lincoln Financial Field Monday

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 4 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles are joining the Philadelphia Police Department in an effort to get guns off the street. A gun buyback event will be taking place Monday at Lincoln Financial Field from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Each person who turns in an unloaded firearm to police on site will receive a $100 gift card funded by the Eagles and Center for Violence Prevention at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

The Birds lit up The Linc in orange to bring awareness to gun violence and also wore jerseys with orange numbers on Friday for Gun Violence Awareness Day.

Gun violence continues to be an issue across the City of Philadelphia. Over the weekend, a mass shooting on the city’s popular South Street left 3 people dead and at least 11 others injured.

mark1632
4d ago

You can buy back all the guns you want to storm again get more Are DA and our mayor and the police commissioner and all these other bleeding the rules got to stop playing this game and put the criminals in jail where they belong

