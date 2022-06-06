Philadelphia Police Holding Gun Buyback At Eagles’ Lincoln Financial Field Monday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles are joining the Philadelphia Police Department in an effort to get guns off the street. A gun buyback event will be taking place Monday at Lincoln Financial Field from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Each person who turns in an unloaded firearm to police on site will receive a $100 gift card funded by the Eagles and Center for Violence Prevention at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

The Birds lit up The Linc in orange to bring awareness to gun violence and also wore jerseys with orange numbers on Friday for Gun Violence Awareness Day.

Gun violence continues to be an issue across the City of Philadelphia. Over the weekend, a mass shooting on the city’s popular South Street left 3 people dead and at least 11 others injured.